Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2027- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2027

15 March 2019

Men account for over 53% of the total cases of CTCL as compared to women.

• Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL) are the most common types of skin lymphoma.

• More than 3 out of every 4 skin lymphomas diagnosed are CTCLs. They often appear as eczema-like skin rashes and can affect widespread parts of the body.

• There are different subtypes of CTCL. Most are slow growing but some can be fast growing. The most common types of CTCL are Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome.

“Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma market size was about USD 698.47 Billion in 2016 in the 7MM and growing at an increasing CAGR during the forecasted period (2018-2027).”

As per DelveInsight estimates, men account for over 53% of total cases of CTCL, as compared to women. The total incident population of CTCL in the 7 major markets was approximately 8400 cases in 2016. DelveInsight estimates higher incident cases of CTCL in the United States with approximately 3,200 incident cases in 2016, followed by EU5 and Japan and also, there are approximately 1,700 cases of Mycosis fungoides in 2016 in the US. The incidence rate of Mycosis fungoides has been increasing significantly since the 1970s.

The Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma treatment depends on the disease stage. Early stage therapies are topical, including corticosteroids, retinoids, imiquimod (Aldara), ultraviolet A irradiation (PUVA), and total skin electron beam therapy. Systemic therapies are introduced in the advanced stages where the disease is widespread and/or resistant to topical treatment. These include interferon alpha injections, stem cell transplant, alemtuzumab (MabCampath) and other chemotherapy regimens. The highest Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market share was of the United States, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan in 2016. The market size for the Early Stage First Line & Second Line Therapies of CTCL in the United States was found to be approximately USD 28.22 Million and USD 265.3 Million respectively in 2016.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Drug Companies

1. Celgene Corporation

2. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd

3. Actelion

4. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

5. Eisai Co., Ltd

and many others.

Drugs that are involved are

1. Istodax (Romidepsin)

2. Potelegio (Mogamulizumab)

3. Valchlor/ Ledaga (Mechlorethamine)

4. Uvadex (Methoxsalen)

5. Targretin (Bexarotene)

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Market Overview at a Glance

3. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Disease Background and Overview

4. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Incident Population in 7MM

6. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Country Wise-Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. The United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

7. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7.1. International Lymphoma Radiation Oncology Group Guidelines for Modern Radiation Therapy for Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas

7.2. United States

7.3. Europe

8. Unmet Needs

9. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Marketed Drugs

9.1. Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation

9.2. Potelegio (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.

9.3. Valchlor/ Ledaga (Mechlorethamine): Actelion

9.5. Targretin (Bexarotene): Eisai Co., Ltd.

9.6. Zolinza (Vorinostat): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

9.7. Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin): Seattle Genetics

10. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Emerging Therapies

11. Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) 7 Major Market Analysis

12. The United States Market Outlook

13. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13.1. Germany

13.2. France

13.3. Italy

13.4. Spain

13.5. United Kingdom

13.6. Japan: Market Outlook

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Report Methodology

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

