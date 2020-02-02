CUSTOMS AUDIT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Customs Audit Market 2018

One of the key growth stimulators in the global customs audit market is the severe penalties imposed by authorities for trade-related transgressions. As smuggling and security concerns are increasing, customs professionals are making regulations stringent, propelling the growth of the market. Also, companies focus on enhancing supply chain efficiency, which has prompted them to employ customs brokers to simplify the process.

The analysts forecast the global customs audit market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global customs audit market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following services:

• Audit

• Advisory

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/854981-global-customs-audit-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Customs Audit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• EY

• Deloitte

• KPMG

• PwC

Other prominent vendors

• Affiliated Customs

• Brokers

• BDO

• Farrow

• Grant Thornton

• Larkin Trade International

• Ryan

• Tiger Logistics

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• World Wide Customs Brokers

• XPO Logistics

Market driver

• Increasing demand for efficient supply chain

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Concerns over cybersecurity breaches

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing digitization in customs audit and compliance

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/854981-global-customs-audit-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Vendor landscape

• Common currency conversion rates

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Trade growth

• Types of customs audits

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by service

• Global customs audit services market

• Global customs advisory services market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global customs audit market by geography

• Customs audit market Americas

• Customs audit market in EMEA

• Customs audit market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

• Increasing demand for efficient supply chain

• Increasing number of FTAs

• Shifting trade pattern to APAC economies

• Severe penalties for trade-related transgressions

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Concerns over cybersecurity breaches

• Lack of standardization

• Threat of substitutes

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosure

• Increasing digitization in customs audit and compliance

• Increasing demand for risk management advisory services

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• EY

• Deloitte

• KPMG

• PwC

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com