CUSTOMS AUDIT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Customs Audit Market 2018
One of the key growth stimulators in the global customs audit market is the severe penalties imposed by authorities for trade-related transgressions. As smuggling and security concerns are increasing, customs professionals are making regulations stringent, propelling the growth of the market. Also, companies focus on enhancing supply chain efficiency, which has prompted them to employ customs brokers to simplify the process.
The analysts forecast the global customs audit market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global customs audit market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following services:
• Audit
• Advisory
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Customs Audit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• EY
• Deloitte
• KPMG
• PwC
Other prominent vendors
• Affiliated Customs
• Brokers
• BDO
• Farrow
• Grant Thornton
• Larkin Trade International
• Ryan
• Tiger Logistics
• UPS Supply Chain Solutions
• World Wide Customs Brokers
• XPO Logistics
Market driver
• Increasing demand for efficient supply chain
Market challenge
• Concerns over cybersecurity breaches
Market trend
• Increasing digitization in customs audit and compliance
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Vendor landscape
• Common currency conversion rates
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Trade growth
• Types of customs audits
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Segmentation by service
• Global customs audit services market
• Global customs advisory services market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global customs audit market by geography
• Customs audit market Americas
• Customs audit market in EMEA
• Customs audit market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
• Increasing demand for efficient supply chain
• Increasing number of FTAs
• Shifting trade pattern to APAC economies
• Severe penalties for trade-related transgressions
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
• Concerns over cybersecurity breaches
• Lack of standardization
• Threat of substitutes
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosure
• Increasing digitization in customs audit and compliance
• Increasing demand for risk management advisory services
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• EY
• Deloitte
• KPMG
• PwC
..…..Continued
