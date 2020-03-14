Customer intelligence is the type of BI used for collection of the customer data and analyze it. It is an emerging technology for better understanding of the customer experience insights. It also offers organizations with financially accountable view of their customer information. It helps organizations in understanding their top customers with their improving financial performance. Businesses are using CI as a method to understand what their customers are doing and why. Nowadays, CI solutions are integrated with CRM software for better tracking and give consolidated results.

The customer intelligence market is expected to have a CAGR of 20.4% during the period 2015-2020, mainly driven by adoption of vertical specific solution across end users. Telecom and retail segment are the major end-user of the CI solution as they invest a lot in understanding their customers. The global customer intelligence region market is analyzed by six regions – North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most matured markets owing to its extensive infrastructure and the number of companies investing in the market.