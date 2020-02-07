CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a marketer-based management system. It creates a persistent, unifiedcustomer database that is accessible to other systems.
CDPs also compete with data quality and management tools used by IT departments to build enterprise data warehouses and with marketing agencies that build and maintain databases for their clients, the report found.
In 2017, the global Customer Data Platform market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4910 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Customer Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
SAP
Salesforce
Adobe
Nice
SAS Institute
Tealium
Segment
Zaius
AgilOne
ActionIQ
BlueConic
Ascent360
Evergage
Lytics
mParticle
NGDATA
IgnitionOne
Signal
Usermind
Amperity
Reltio
Ensighten
Fospha
SessionM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Access
Analytics
Engagement
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and eCommerce
Media and Entertainment
IT and Telecommunication
Automobile
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Customer Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Customer Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Customer Data Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Access
1.4.3 Analytics
1.4.4 Engagement
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Customer Data Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.4 Media and Entertainment
1.5.5 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.6 Automobile
1.5.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Customer Data Platform Market Size
2.2 Customer Data Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Customer Data Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Customer Data Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Customer Data Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Customer Data Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Customer Data Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Customer Data Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Customer Data Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Customer Data Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Data Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Customer Data Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Customer Data Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Salesforce
12.3.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.4 Adobe
12.4.1 Adobe Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Adobe Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.5 Nice
12.5.1 Nice Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Nice Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Nice Recent Development
12.6 SAS Institute
12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.7 Tealium
12.7.1 Tealium Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Tealium Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tealium Recent Development
12.8 Segment
12.8.1 Segment Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Segment Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Segment Recent Development
12.9 Zaius
12.9.1 Zaius Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Zaius Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Zaius Recent Development
12.10 AgilOne
12.10.1 AgilOne Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Customer Data Platform Introduction
12.10.4 AgilOne Revenue in Customer Data Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 AgilOne Recent Development
12.11 ActionIQ
12.12 BlueConic
12.13 Ascent360
12.14 Evergage
12.15 Lytics
12.16 mParticle
12.17 NGDATA
12.18 IgnitionOne
12.19 Signal
12.20 Usermind
12.21 Amperity
12.22 Reltio
12.23 Ensighten
12.24 Fospha
12.25 SessionM
……Continued
