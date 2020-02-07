Customer-Centric Merchandising & Marketing Market: Qualitative Opportunities Overview 2025

Gradually, retail has evolved from buying products and negotiating costs to deciding where products should be located in the stores and on which shelf. This then progressed into category management where the category manager was delegated responsibility to set prices and plan promotions. A further evolution of category management was adding customer insights into it to help decide pricing and promotion policies. True customer-centric merchandising in the Customer-Centric Merchandising & Marketing Market doesnt attempt to impose customer insights onto traditional category management. Instead, it completely redesigns the process by allowing customer tastes to drive management decisions, which in turn helps to achieve sales targets rather than hinder them.
Rising customer expectation- The customer is truly the king today and they have become even more demanding than before. Due to a proliferation of smartphones, mobile Internet and e-commerce, customers are fully aware of a product availability, its price across different retailers, and upcoming trends. They are also able to shop whenever and wherever they wish to with multiple options available at their disposal. A retailer must, therefore, make their presence felt across various channels like mobile Apps, physical stores, websites, and social media and provide a consistent and user-friendly experience across each. Customers might even expect a personalised experience according to their own likes, preferences or favoured trends.
In 2018, the global Customer-Centric Merchandising & Marketing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Customer-Centric Merchandising & Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer-Centric Merchandising & Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Revionics
Supervalu
IBM
SlideShare
Risnews
Manthan
Shopify
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Browsing
Transacting
Acquiring
Consuming
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT And ITES
Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
