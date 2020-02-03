Custom Antibody Services Market Report 2019 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2024

“Detailed information about Custom Antibody Services Industry

Custom antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production—from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers(or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers’ extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

The large downstream demand for Custom Antibody Services has been and still remains fairly stable. The global market size for custom antibody services reached 1188.95 Million USD in 2016 from 796.77 Million USD in 2012.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Custom Antibody Services, it alone consists of 39.21% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 33.01% of the global market. Asia Pacific ranks the third, consists of 18.76% of the global vustom antibody service market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies only 9.01% of the global Custom Antibody Service market.

Thermofisher ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Custom Antibody Services, occupies 18.97% of the global market share in 2016; While, Covance, with a market share of 14.94 %, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 45.62% of the global market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:ThermoFisher, GenScript, Abcam, MBS, ROCKLAND, ProSci, Biocompare, Bio-Rad, Covance, Capra Science, Innovagen, LIFE SCIENCE GROUP, Randox, GL Biochem, Abgent

Market Segment by Type, covers: Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: BioScience Companies, BioScience Research Institutions, Hospitals,

The market is largely fragmented and the vast majority of the players functioning in the global Custom Antibody Services market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development, therefore making them seize a larger share of the market.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

