Custom Antibody Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Dynamics and Forecast to 2023

Custom Antibody Market – Overview

Global Custom Antibody Market is expected to register a growth of significant CAGR 9.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The increasing demand of custom monoclonal/ custom polyclonal antibodies is due to their numerous advantages such as batch-to-batch reproducibility, rapid production along with their capability of data reproducibility within research is propelling the growth of the custom antibody market.

The Americas is projected to lead the custom antibody market in the forecast period. Using commercially available antibodies can hinder the production level of high-quality antibodies which are used to treat immune system related diseases and others.

Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. Also, growing investments in the progress of structure-based drug designs, growing focus on developing antibody-based therapeutics, rising research in the fields of genomics field, increasing demand for good quality research tools for data reproducibility and the existence of a huge number of global players in this region.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global custom antibody market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genscript, Abcam PLC, Merck Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biolegend, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Promab Biotechnologies, Inc., Proteogenix, Innovagen Ab.

Segmentation:

The global custom antibody market has been segmented on the basis of service, source, type, research area and end users.

On the basis of service, the market has been classified as antibody development, antibody production & purification, antibody fragmentation & labeling. The antibody development is segmented in to antibody characterization, antigen preparation, immunization & hybridoma production. On the basis of source, the market has been classified as mice, rabbits, human beings and others. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, others. On the basis of research area, the market has been classified as oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurobiology, stem cells, cardiovascular diseases, other research areas. On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations.

