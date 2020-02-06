Cushing’s syndrome Market – Increasing Prevalence of the Disease is One of the Important Factors Projected to Drive the Market

Cushing’s syndrome is the collection of symptoms caused due to the high level of hormones called cortisol. Also known as hypercortisolism, the syndrome is often caused due to side effects of corticosteroid treatment. Corticosteroids are often used for treatment of inflammation and autoimmune conditions. Cushing’s syndrome can be of two types, iatrogenic Cushing’s syndrome and endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Common symptoms of the syndrome include weight gain, fat tissue deposits around midsection and back, purple stretch marks, thinning skin which can be easily bruised, acne etc.

The global Cushing’s syndrome market is expect to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Cushing’s syndrome is a rare disease and according to UCLA Health, the syndrome affects 10 to 15 people per million each year. Increasing prevalence of the disease is one of the important factors projected to drive the global Cushing’s syndrome market through 2025. Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increase in usage of corticosteroids is another factor likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The launch of novel drugs such as steroidogenesis inhibitors for treatment of Cushing’s syndrome is the key factor projected to propel the growth of the global Cushing’s syndrome market during the forecast period. Furthermore, unhealthy lifestyle, increase in geriatric population, and steroid abuse are factors attributed to the growth of the market. Difficulties in diagnosis, sparsely populated pipeline products, strict regulations etc are factors restraining the growth of the global Cushing’s syndrome market.

The global Cushing’s syndrome market can be segmented into type, treatment, end users, and geographical expansion. On the basis of disease type, the market can be divided into iatrogenic Cushing’s syndrome and endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. On the basis of treatment, the market is divided into surgery, radiation therapy, drugs and others. The drugs segment is further divided into drug types such as Ketoconazole, Etomidate, Pasireotide, Aminoglutethimide and others. The drug segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to factors such as effectiveness of drugs, their noninvasive nature, and fewer side effects than radiation therapies. The global Cushing’s syndrome market, on the basis of end users is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings and others.

