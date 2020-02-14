Curved Displays Market – Top players are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Sony Corporation, BenQ, TP Vision

The main objective of curved display is to improve perception of vision and that is provided by widening of field of view. In other word, the angle visible during site fixation that is human visual field and curved display helping viewers for wider screen experience by making the display to entre in peripheral vision area. This curved displays are primarily used in televisions. Curved structure of display is achieved by bending the display towards the viewer. A display’s curvature is denoted by R, it is radius of circle formed by extending curvature of display to ends. Further, manufacturer offers curved display with different value of R for example; 4000R means 4000mm that is 13.4 ft. The smaller the value of R, greater the monitors curve. The curved display usage is becoming popular in gamers and professionals, as it gives more realistic and wider vision with reducing strain on eyes. Beside this, manufacturer are also working to deliver new aspect ratio, higher resolution and user friendly designs of curved display.

The global curved display market is expected to be driven by innovative application and rapidly changing technology in consumer electronics such as mobile phones, tablets, personal computer and other consumer goods. Curved displays technology is gaining strong interest among television users, in addition to that advanced, strong processing and digital technology expected to increase its adoption is expected to owe growth of the global curved display market. The benefits of curved display is amplified with increasing screen sizes and improved screen resolution, results in gaining interest of manufacturer to bring customized design for innovative application that further anticipated to bring investment in research and development of curved display consequently expected to contribute to growth of global curved display market. Beyond the televisions and smart phones, the curved display usage is becoming popular in wearables specially in smart watches. Furthermore, with entering of ultra-wide curved display monitor, it is possible display of multiple information on single screen instead of multiple screen setup. Similarly, wider screen gives gamers more realistic and comfortable experience with surround effect, where visual information properly disturbed. All these factors with including trend of new aspect ratio, flexible design and increased resolution expected boost up the demand of curved display and expected further to drive the growth of global curved displays market during forecast period.

The global curved display market has been segmented based on radius of curvature, application, and region. Based on radius of curvature, the global market can be segmented into 1800 R, 3000 R, 4000 R, and others. Based on application, the curved display market can be segmented into television, monitor panel, mobile phones and others. The sub segment television expected to hold major share of global curved display market during forecast period. In terms of geography, the global curved display market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to contribute a largest share to the global curved display market.

Key players operating in the global curved display market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Sony Corporation, BenQ, TP Vision, Dell, Changhong, TCL, Hisense, HP, Toshiba Corporation, HP, Panasonic Corporation, TCL Corporation, VU Technologies and among others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global curved display market over the period of study.

