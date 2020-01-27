CURRENT TRENDS and DYNAMICS OF GLOBAL WIND POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET TILL 2023.

Global Wind Power Equipment Market – Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

Global Wind Power Equipment Market Summary:

According to the Global Wind Power Equipment Market (2019) Report, size of market is expected to grow over time in terms of Supply, Demand, Revenue etc. The report also analyses driving forces behind the growth and popularity, industry peers and their Strategic, key geographical regions, influencing Factors and forecast to 2023.

Wind Power Equipment Market Overview:

The primary energy mix across the globe is witnessing a rising trend of shifting away from conventional fuels and incorporating more renewables. The usage of wind energy as a source of electricity generation has attracted exceptional demand across regions. In 2017, the total wind power installation capacity remained above 50 GW, with Europe and Asia-Pacific witnessing a record high. Although most of the wind energy is currently obtained onshore, offshore wind farms are gaining wide popularity as a larger resource area with low environmental impact, which, in turn, is expected to significantly increase the demand for wind power equipment market during the forecast period 2018-2023. On the flip side, the price drop for wind energy is expected to have an adverse effect on the profit margins for the entire supply chain of the wind power equipment market.

Global Wind Power Equipment Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

ABB Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, General Electric Company, Nordex SE, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Hitachi, Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Enercon GmbH, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd, Moventas Gears Oy, Winergy AG, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, UK, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Iran, Eqypt, South Africa

Available Customization of the Report:

Points Covered in TOC of Global Wind Power Equipment Market

1. Executive Summary 2. Research Methodology 3. Market Overview 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023 3.3 Recent Trends and Developments 3.4 Government Policies & Regulations 4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Drivers 4.2 Restraints 4.3 Opportunities 5. Value Chain Analysis 6. Industry Attractiveness – Porterâs Five Forces Analysis 6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 6.3 Threat of New Entrants 6.4 Threat of Substitutes 6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 7. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023) 7.1 By Location of Deployment 7.1.1 Onshore 7.1.2 Offshore 7.2 By Equipment Type 7.2.1 Rotor/Blade 7.2.2 Tower 7.2.3 Generator 7.2.4 Others8. Regional Market Analysis (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)8.1 North America 8.1.1 United States 8.1.2 Canada 8.1.3 Rest of North America 8.2 Europe 8.2.1 Germany 8.2.2 France 8.2.3 Spain 8.2.4 United Kingdom 8.2.5 Rest of Europe 8.3 Asia-Pacific 8.3.1 China 8.3.2 India 8.3.3 South Korea 8.3.4 Japan 8.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific 8.4 South America 8.4.1 Brazil 8.4.2 Argentina 8.4.3 Chile 8.4.4 Rest of South America 8.5 Middle East & Africa 8.5.1 Iran 8.5.2 Eqypt 8.5.3 South Africa 8.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Development, and Analyst View) 9.1 ABB Ltd 9.2 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA 9.3 General Electric Company 9.4 Nordex SE 9.5 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 9.6 Hitachi, Ltd 9.7 Suzlon Energy Ltd 9.8 Enercon GmbH 9.9 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd 9.10 Moventas Gears Oy 9.11 Winergy AG 9.12 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd 10. Competitive Landscape 10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 10.3 Market Share Analysis 10.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players 11. Disclaimer *List not Exhaustive **Subject to availability on public domain

To conclude, Wind Power Equipment report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

