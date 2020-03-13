Current and Projected Big Data Security Market size in terms of volume and value 2017 – 2027

Storing personal data securely, in this fast-paced world has become the most daunting task for big organizations today. Especially with the advancements in technology even the cyber security attacks are becoming sophisticated day by day, eluding all the traditional security tools, leading to demand for advanced protection techniques such as Big Data security. Big Data security is just a tool used to secure huge amounts of data possessed by large enterprises. Large enterprises having thousands of employees need to secure bulks of personal data about their employees and customers and even need to manage it to analyze and even predict security incidents.

The market for big data security holds a substantial revenue share in the security markets. Also, the market is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR, as the enterprises continue to expand the size of their company. As the size of the enterprise increases, employees and customers will increase thereby impacting the data volumes generated by the company thereby raising the need to maintain and secure the data.

Global Big Data Security Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing sophistication in the attacking techniques leaving the data vulnerable, in addition to rising volumes of data generated by different enterprises is the key factor driving the market of big data security. Big Data security is nowadays necessary for all the huge enterprises, may they belong to any domain, but it is inevitable for the banking & financial service providers as well as for government and defense departments. These organizations possess the most critical assets and information about public and hence it is crucial for them to manage and secure it.

Also with the advancing technologies, a large amount of R&D, is in progress in this field, which is expected to drive the growth of the market. Also, the cloud solutions for big data security are cost-effective and provide accessibility across the world. Because of the minimal amount of hardware required they can be accessed from anywhere, anytime. Due to these reasons cloud technologies, greatly ease the process of securing and managing data, driving the growth of big data security market.

However, high installation costs, limited data security budgets and lack of awareness about data security are the primary reasons that can thwart the growth of Big Data Security market.

Global Big Data Security Market: Segmentation

Global Big Data Security market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, verticals, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the global Big Data Security market can be segmented into Cloud and On-Premise.

On-premise deployment is kind of deployment when the software is installed and therefore runs on the computers of the person or building in which it is installed. While cloud deployment is the delivery of on-demand computing resources where the solutions are deployed over the internet and can be accessed from anywhere and anytime.

On the basis of verticals the global Big Data Security market can be segmented into BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Transportation & Logistics, and Others.

Global Big Data Security Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Big Data Security market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the sandboxing market. The major reason being the rising cyber security attacks in this region.

In the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) and security technologies.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for Big Data Security market in 2017.

Global Big Data Security Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global Big Data Security market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mcafee, LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Imperva, Inc., and Dell Technologies. High Investment in R&D and continuous technological innovations to onset the malicious attacks is the key strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge.

