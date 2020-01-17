Cups and Lids 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global cups and lids market by raw material (plastic, paperboard, and others), products (cups and lids), application (food & beverage, foodservice, retail, and others), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global cups and lids market include:

Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.)? Clondalkin Group Holdings (The Netherlands)? Greiner Holding AG? Huhtamaki Oyj Reynolds Group Holdings Limited? PrintPack Inc. (U.S.)? Solo Cup Operating Corporation (U.S.)? Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)? WinCup (U.S.)? International Paper Company (U.S.)? Airlite Plastics Company (U.S.)? Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

On the basis of raw material, the global cups and lids market has been categorized into the following segments:

Plastic

? Paperboard

? Others

On the basis of products, the global cups and lids market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cups

? Lids

On the basis of application, the global cups and lids market has been categorized into the following segments:

Food & Beverage

? Foodservice

? Retail

? Others

On the basis of region, the global cups and lids market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

? Europe

? Asia-Pacific

? Rest of the World

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

