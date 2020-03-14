Cupcake Containers Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2027

Cupcakes are a niche market in the baking & culinary business and its demand is still on the rise with changing food and eating habits across the globe. The consumers across the globe are looking for more handy products such as cupcakes leading to increasing demand for the cupcake containers. The manufactures are also intended to design the cupcake containers that besides meeting the product safety measures is also aesthetically pleasing resulting in more consumer attraction towards the product. The increasing trend of serving cake in small volume owing to the demand of the consumer is anticipated to drive the market for the global cupcake containers market throughout the forecast period. The various materials used for manufacturing cupcakes containers include kraft paper, PP, PE, PET, PLA, etc. The use of this materials helps the manufacturer in designing the cupcake container that best suits both the product as well as the consumer demand. PLA is a biodegradable form of plastic and therefore using PLA for manufacturing cupcake containers also helps in reducing environmental stress and health impacts in long run.

Cupcake Containers market – Dynamics

There have been an increase in quick service restaurants over the past few decades due to consumers changing life style and food habits leading to a parallel rise in the demand for more hygienic packaging and serving materials and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, thereby creating more opportunities for cupcake containers market between 2017 & 2025. Cupcake containers are made from paper and plastic which gives it an extra advantage of being molded and designed to make the product attractive and visually appealing. The cupcake containers are intended to reduce the consumer efforts required to store the bulk cake otherwise purchased. The cupcake container also helps the manufacturer in reducing the material usage by producing lighter and smaller containers in the overall production. Attributed by these features, the cupcake containers market is anticipated to grow in terms of demand throughout the forecast period. However, the cupcake container market is very fragmented in nature. Large number of local players and their offering of the products at comparatively lower prices tends to hamper the growth of multinational players in this market.

Cupcake Containers market – Segmentation

The cupcake containers market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of material type, Cupcake containers market is segmented into:

Paper Kraft paper

Plastic PP PE PET Others



Based on the size, Cupcake containers market is segmented into:

Less than 2oz

2oz to 4oz

4oz to 6oz

6oz and more

Cupcake Containers market – Region Wise Outlook

The global cupcake containers marketis segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Over past few decades, North America has been an established market. However, the changing consumer food habits is anticipated to drive the market of cupcake containers market in North America. Asia Pacific with two emerging economies, China and India is expected to dominate the cupcake containers market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific have witnessed an increase in bakery industry over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The major consumption of cupcake containers is anticipated to account from bakery industry, therefore, Asia pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in cupcake containers market between 2017 and 2025. However, revenue from the markets in Latin America and Middle Eastern countries is sluggish currently due to stagnant economy which is also expected to translate into lower demand for cupcake containers market in these regions.

Cupcake Container market – Key Players

The key players in cupcake containers market include Plastic Package, Inc., Inno-Pak, LLC, TEMMA SHIKI CO., LTD, LINDAR Corporation, GenPak, LLC, Detroit Forming Inc, Dart Container Corporation, Pactiv LLC.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

