Cummene Derivatives Market Trends Analysis 2018-2028

Cummene Derivatives Market Introduction

Cummene derivatives are organic compounds that fall under the category of aromatic compounds. Cummene hydro peroxide, di-isopropyl benzene, tri-isopropyl benzene and sodium cummene sulfonate are cummene derivatives. Cummene derivatives are used as an oxidant in the preparation of polystyrene nanocapsules. Cummene derivatives are also used as catalysts during rapid polymerization, polymerization inhibitors, chemical intermediates and curing agents in polymer industry. Cummene hydroperoxide, a derivative of cummene, is widely used in the production of phenol and acetone. Cummene derivatives are also used in formulations of liquid and powder detergents. Cummene derivatives are also used as solubilizing agents, cloud point depressants and coupling agents. Cummene derivatives, such as di-isopropyl benzene, are used in printing inks, protective coatings and process solvents, along with other applications. Cummene derivatives, such as sodium cummene sulfonate, are used as electroplating bath additives. Sodium cummene sulfonate is also used to reduce viscosity. Cummene derivatives are also used in metal processing and personal care products. Certain cummene derivatives are toxic and highly inflammable in nature.

Cummene Derivatives Market: Dynamics

Cummene derivatives are widely used as intermediate in various industrial and chemical industries. Growth of chemical industry will lead to the growth of the cummene derivatives market. Cummene derivatives are also used in preparation of phenols and acetone. Phenols are used in the manufacturing of a variety of phenolic derivatives. Thus, increase in demand for phenol and acetone will boost the cummene derivatives market. Growth of plastic and polymer industries will led to increase in demand for cummene derivatives. Increase in demand for adhesives, sealants, printing inks, etc. will also escalate the consumption of cummene derivatives. Similarly, any increase in the consumption of laundry products will also boost the demand for cummene derivatives in the market. Cummene derivatives find many applications in the oil industry. Thus, growth of oil industries will increase the demand for cummene derivatives in near future. However, certain countries are imposing regulations regarding the use of cummene derivatives, due to which companies are finding alternatives for cummene derivatives. Certain cummene derivatives are hazardous in nature. The above parameters may act as restraining factors for the growth of the concerned market.

Cummene Derivatives Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of production of phenol, the U.S is leading the market in North America region and is expected to grow, owing to which the North America region is a potential market for cummene derivatives. Growth is being witnessed in plastic, polymer and other chemical industries in the Asia Pacific region. Besides that, phenol production has also increased in Asia Pacific region, especially in countries, such as China and India, which makes this region a prominent market for cummene derivatives. However, due to the increase in the number of regulations in Western European countries, this region will be a steadily growing market. In regions, such as Latin America and Africa, growth is being witnessed in the chemical industry, due to which these regions can be considered as potential markets for cummene derivatives.

Cummene Derivatives Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global cummene derivatives market are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Merk kGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Finetech Industry Ltd.

Weifang Richem International Ltd,

Nandadeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Stepan Company

