CT Systems Market – Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Health is Expected to Drive the Market

The global computed tomography (CT) scanners market is anticipated to increase at a stable CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2024, owing to a combination of numerous factors analysed lucidly in this report. Demand for CT systems from hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to remain steady during the forecast period owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and growing emphasis on maintaining health and well-being in developing countries. While demand for CT systems is expected to remain steady in developed countries, emerging nations of Asia Pacific will continue to create new opportunities for growth.

CT Systems Market Forecast

Increase in the prevalence of cancers and growing emphasis on accurate diagnosis will continue to create growth opportunities for businesses. Increasing awareness among consumers on detecting diseases at an early stage is contributing to increasing demand for CT scanners. The industry-wide trend favoring non-invasive and minimally-invasive treatment is also contributing to the global demand for CT systems.

CT systems offer better image quality and high-quality spatial resolution owing to which its adoption is growing in the oncology and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. A key factors that is influencing demand for CT systems is the rising population of people aged 65 and above. Globally, the percentage of baby boomers is on an increase, and this has resulted in a spike in demand for healthcare services. The elderly frequently need medical attention owing to which the demand for various healthcare products and services is on an increase. It is anticipated that during the forecast period 2016-2024, the increasing geriatric population will continue to influence demand for CT scanners in hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

