Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment Market Trends and Segments 2018-2028 | Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in United States and long term disability. Stokes are the major public health issue globally with one third of the ischemic strokes are generally cryptogenic stroke. Cryptogenic strokes are brain infractions which do not clearly attribute to definite cardioembolism, large artery atherosclerosis or small artery disease despite extensive research. Atrial fibrillation is the major cause of stoke which increase the risk of stroke to more than 5 times. Stroke is caused by the blood clot blocking the flow of blood from heart to brain which is commonly known as ischemic stroke. Most of the cryptogenic stroke are embolic in origin, which arises from proximal arterial sources, heart or venous sources. The stroke is considered to be cryptogenic after clinical examination and brain imaging. Increasing use of antiplatelet therapy as first line treatment option in patients with cryptogenic stroke treatment open up new opportunity for the cryptogenic stroke treatment market to grow in the forecast period.

Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment: Market Dynamics

Increasing clinical research for the development of drug for the treatment of cryptogenic stroke and development of advanced diagnostic techniques makes it easier to diagnose stroke early which further increase the cryptogenic stroke treatment market. Increasing incidence of cryptogenic stroke owing to change in lifestyle and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Development of new therapies such as antiplatelet therapy for cryptogenic stroke treatment spur the market in the near future. Furthermore, increasing incidence and prevalence of atrial fibrillation also increases the risk of cryptogenic stroke which drive the cryptogenic stroke treatment market in forecast period. However, rigid regulations for drug development used in cryptogenic stroke treatment coupled with high cost of drug and treatment is anticipated to hamper the growth of the cryptogenic stroke treatment market.

Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment: Segmentation

The global cryptogenic stroke treatment market is segmented on basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Segmentation by Drug Type

Anticoagulants

Antithrombotic

Antiplatelet therapy

Clopidogrel

Aspirin

Other

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment: Overview

Emergence of novel and cost effective treatment options for the cryptogenic stroke create huge opportunity for the pharmaceutical companies in the global cryptogenic stroke treatment market. Favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing government funding for clinical research will flourish the market of cryptogenic stroke treatment in the forecast period. Growing population, unhealthy lifestyle and obesity increase the risk of cryptogenic stroke which is likely to drive the global cryptogenic stroke treatment market in the forecast period.

Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment: Region-wise Outlook

The North America market for Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment accounts for the largest revenue share, increasing incidence of cryptogenic stroke. Cryptogenic stroke is one among the leading cause of death in United States. According to CDC, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke every year and among which about 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes. Increasing research and development and innovation in the treatment option creates huge opportunity for the Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment to grow in North America. Europe anticipated to be the second large revenue share in the global cryptogenic stroke treatment market, growing adoption of combination therapy and rising occurrence of cryptogenic stroke among patients. Asia Pacific is anticipated to unfold the most promising market for cryptogenic stroke treatment in the forecast period, increasing awareness and increasing chronic disease along with the improving healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to fuel the Asia Pacific market for cryptogenic stroke treatment in the near future. In addition, manufactures are expanding their presence and operation in Asia Pacific as it hold immense potential for the market to grow. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are accounts for the slow growth in cryptogenic stroke treatment market, owing to poor healthcare systems, lack of awareness.

Cryptogenic Stroke Treatment: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players present in the global cryptogenic stroke treatment market are Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.