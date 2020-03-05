Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2022

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology Market 2022 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Crypto-currency is a digital currency that utilizes cryptography techniques to make the transactions secure and to limit the creation of additional units of currency. Crypto-currency is decentralized and there is no third-party/central body/governing body involved in producing new currency, verifying transactions, and protecting the currency supply.

The blockchain acts as a ledger that shows the transaction activities between the peers. Crypto-currency is a future and new revenue stream in the digital finance world. Furthermore, crypto-currency is not bound by any rules or regulations of any specific government or exchange rates, interest rates, and country to country transaction fee, which makes international transactions faster. The prime drivers of the crypto-currency market include proper security, authentication, ease of transactions and “push mechanism” that allows the crypto-currency holder to send exactly what he wants without any further information. Globally, more than 70% of the mobile phone users prefer transactions over their phones, which is one of the major drivers for the market growth.

Market Analysis:

Worldwide Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The crypto-currency market is analyzed based on two segments – verticals and regions. The increasing online transaction, less transaction fees, easy and faster transaction, changing consumer and business landscape have led the demand for the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa; along with the analysis of major countries in each region. The Americas is set to be the leading region for the crypto-currency market growth followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific and MEA are set to be the emerging regions. India is set to be the most attractive destination and in Africa, the popularity and the usage of various crypto-currencies are expected to increase in the coming years. The MEA market revenue is expected to reach 3.02 billion by 2022. The major countries covered in this report are the US, Canada, Argentina, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Poland, China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, GCC Countries, Africa and Others.

Vertical Analysis: Day-to-day, the consumer’s demands are changing and they are looking for the best and less time-consuming services to make their life easier. With these changes, the industry players have started moving towards the online business services and are adopting mobile based technology in their business units to reach their customer demands. In the current market scenario, the rise of online transactions has led the demand for the crypto-currency and blockchain technology market. The major verticals covered are BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, gaming industry, healthcare, travel & tourism, transportation & logistics and education. Globally, the industry players are showing interest towards the blockchain and crypto-currency acceptance and making a partnership and discussing with value chain players in order to understand the benefits of blockchain technology. Additionally, few of the verticals have already started the acceptance of crypto-currencies (e.g. Bitcoin) as a payment option. Especially, the retail industry is set to be the leading vertical after BFSI for the crypto-currencies acceptance and the retail market revenue is expected to reach 10,447.2 million by 2022.

Key Players:

Zebpay, Coinsecure, Coinbase, Bitstamp Ltd., Litecoin, Poloniex Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Unocoin, Ripple, Bitfinex, Global Area Holding Inc., BTL Group Ltd., Digital Limited, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp. and other predominate and niche players.

Competitive Analysis: In the current market scenario, the crypto-currency and blockchain technology market is at a nascent stage. But, a lot of new players are entering the market as it holds huge business opportunities. Especially, new start-ups are coming with new products/services in the market and they are expecting to see a double-digit growth in the upcoming years. In this space, venture funding in this market is expected to grow and collaborations, merger & acquisition activities are expected to continue.

Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of crypto-currency and blockchain technology in various industry verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives towards the crypto-currencies adoption in the upcoming years. In other end, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals. In addition, each vertical provides the key reason for the crypto-currencies adoption, key opportunities, and government bodies information. This will help the key stakeholders to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2016, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology market over the period 2019-2026.

The Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2016, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Crypto-currency and Blockchain Technology market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

