Crypto Asset Management Platform Market: Rising Need to Operate, Manage, and Secure Cryptocurrencies

Crypto asset management is an untapped market, and a number of emerging companies are entering the market. In most cases, the ownership of crypto-assets is concentrated among relatively few market participants, limiting the market depth. In 2017, Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. created the cryptocurrency index fund. In October 2018, the Swiss financial regulator issued a cryptocurrency asset management license to Crypto Fund (a Crypto Finance AG Company) to offer services to institutional clients.

The increasing demand for cryptocurrencies has generated the need to operate, manage, and secure cryptocurrencies, thus driving the crypto asset management platform market. Securing of crypto assets is a key driver of the crypto asset management platform market. The adoption of crypto asset management platforms is likely to be driven by security, liquidity, and volatility risks in the market. However, a lack of regulatory framework is a challenge for the crypto asset management platform market. Nevertheless, proliferation of blockchain technology is likely to create attractive opportunities for the crypto asset management platform market over the forecast period.

The global crypto asset management platform market can be segmented based on platform, end-user, deployment, and region. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into institutions, retail & e-commerce, and others (government and media & entertainment). The institutions segment can be further classified into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); hedge funds; brokerage firms; and others.

The institutions segment constitutes a prominent share of the crypto asset management platform market. Based on platform, the market can be categorized into custodian solution and wallet management. In terms of deployment, the crypto asset management platform market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise deployment segment accounts for a significant share of the crypto asset management platform market. However, the cloud deployment segment is expected to gain traction in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global crypto asset management platform market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. North America accounts for a dominant share of the crypto asset management platform market. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) companies and brokerage firms in North America show significant adoption of crypto asset management platforms to secure and manage their crypto currencies. The market in North America is primarily driven by an increase in the adoption of crypto asset management platforms in the U.S.