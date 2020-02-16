Cryostat Market : Aerospace Astronomy Expected To Provide Opportunities

Global Cryostat Market: Overview

Cryostat is a device or system which is used to maintain an object or sample at low cryogenic temperature. Cryostat maintains low temperature by thermally isolating an object from room temperature with the help of cryogenic fluids such as liquid helium or liquid nitrogen. In addition, cryostat often find their use in healthcare applications such as spectroscopy, storing and maintaining frozen tissues, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Cable cryostat is used in superconducting transmission and distribution cable systems in order to maintain proper operating conditions. Many manufacturers of cryostat are delivering a superconducting cable cryostat for transmission and distribution of electricity. In addition, companies are developing cryostat machines with Ultraviolet C (UVC) disinfection for enhanced safety and efficiency.

Global Cryostat Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global cryostat market is mainly driven by the demand for advance and effective healthcare procedures for diagnosis across the world especially in nascent economies. In addition, the requirement for storing and maintaining tissue samples for research and diagnosis purpose in medical facilities and laboratories is increasing which in turn is paving demand for global cryostat market. Moreover, cryostat systems are expected to see large scale adoption due to increasing healthcare industry, and enhancing diagnostics in healthcare procedures. The demand for cryostats are anticipated to increase due to growing natural gas imports as well.

The market growth is further supported by the rising demand for superconducting system in energy sector due to massive adoption of natural gas pipelines for transmission. Moreover, companies are emphasizing on development of cryostat machines in order to enhance the efficiency to provide fast and accurate diagnostics thereby boosting the market demand worldwide. However, a major drawback in cryostat systems is an occurrence of freeze artifacts during the frozen section procedure during the tissue diagnosis. Freeze artifact is a side-effect of procedure carried in cryostat system damaging the tissue samples. Furthermore, frequent heat losses in cryostat and requirement of high input power are expected to restrain the large scale adoption of cryostat systems. The increasing demand for cryogenic systems for aerospace and astronomy are expected to provide opportunities for cryostat market in the future.

Global Cryostat Market: Segmentation

The global cryostat market is categorized by product type, by cryogen liquid, by industry vertical, and by geography. By product type, the cryostat market has been classified into continuous-flow cryostat, closed-cycle cryostat, bath cryostat, and multistage cryostat. Based on the cryogen liquid, cryostat market is segmented into nitrogen, helium, and other (argon, neon). By industry vertical, cryostat market is segmented into healthcare, aerospace, biotechnology, energy, and others (metallurgy).

On the basis of geography, cryostat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The growth of cryostat market in North America and Europe is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of cryogenic systems for cooling in multiple industrial sectors such as energy, and aerospace. In addition, significant developments in advance healthcare services in these regions have led to the wide spread use of cryostat.

Global Cryostat Market: Company Profiles

The major players in global cryostat market include Advanced Medical and Optical Systems (AMOS), Advanced Research Systems, Inc., AMOS Scientific Pty. Ltd., Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd., Bright Instruments, Cryomech, Inc., Hacker Instruments & Industries, Inc., Janis Research Company, LLC, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Slee Medical GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.