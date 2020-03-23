Cryogenic Pump Market | Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2023

Cryogenic Pump Market Analysis

The global cryogenic pump market is set to witness significant growth due to the increasing gas-based power generation and rising demand for medical gases. Complex industrial processes would incorporate the use of liquid gases, which would fuel the growth of cryogenic pumps. Similarly, a rise in the demand for energy & power industry would drive the demand for LNG based power generation and thus the growing use of oil tankers for transportation in the shipbuilding industry. Such factors would boost the growth of cryogenic pumps.

Cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump used in cryogenic temperatures to transfer cryogenic liquids. These pumps are also used to transfer such cryogenic fluids between containers or from one container to a point of use. The major types of cryogenic pumps, i.e., long shaft cryogenic pumps efficiently transfer liquids cryogens while minimizing heat leak. The applications of these pumps include the circulation of liquid nitrogen for high temperature superconductors and for synchrotron beamline crystal cooling. The main components of cryogenic pumps include a thermal shield, a condensing array, a cold head cylinder, and a low temperature array.

Segmental Overview:

Global cryogenic pump market has been segmented based on type, gas, end-use, and region.

Based on type, the market is classified into centrifugal and positive displacement.

The market is further segmented based on end-user, including Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, and Others.

On the basis of gas segment, the market is segmented as nitrogen, oxygen, argon, LNG, and others.

Based on regions, the global cryogenic pump market covers its growth opportunities and future trends into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Leading Players:

Ebara Corporation (Japan),

Flowserve Corporation (US),

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan),

Fives S.A. (France),

Brooks Automation (US),

Cryoquip Australia,

Cryostar SAS (France),

Nikkiso Cryo Inc. (US),

PHPK Technologies Inc. (US),

Ruhrpumpen Inc. (Mexico), and

Technex Limited (India).

Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global cryogenic pump market in 2017. The growth in this region is driven by industrial development in emerging countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing energy need, focus on renewable generation, and rapid urbanization.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cryogenic pump market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the cryogenic pump market by its connectivity, type, sector, and by region.

