Cryogenic Freezers Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Cryogenic Freezers Market: Introduction

Cryogenic freezers are equipment which are designed to maintain cryogenic temperatures. Technically, the term cryogenic refers to temperature below -150 deg. C. Cryogenic freezers generally operates with liquid nitrogen or liquid carbon dioxide as refrigerants. Cryogenic freezers reduces the deterioration process and provide maximum viability of samples as they maintain temperature of approximately -150 deg. C. At these temperature, any enzymatic or chemical activity, metabolic activities which might cause damage to the biological material ceases, putting cells in suspended. Cryogenic freezers are used in food processing & preservation, blood banks, organelles, cells, tissues, extracellular matrix, organs and organelles, cells, tissues, extracellular matrix, organs. Other industrial applications of cryogenic freezers includes, cryo steel treating, shrink fit applications, research institutions and other applications. Cryogenic freezers have unleashed a new era of refrigeration in the field of food processing and preservation. With the advancement in the technologies, cryogenic freezers have tremendous potential in the near future. Cryogenic freezers can be effectively used for transportation of frozen food and other food production application substituting conventional used mechanical refrigeration techniques on board.

Cryogenic Freezers Market: Dynamics

The demand of cryogenic freezers witnessing significant surge owing to increasing need for proper cryopreservation. Further, increasing technological advancement and development in the field of medical industry is expected to drive the demand for cryogenic freezers for cryopreservation application. Food safety is a prime concern for any food process industry, cryogenic processing can be an important line of defense against pathogens and food preservation. Hence, with the growth of food processing industry is expected to drive the growth of cryogenic freezers. Tunnel freezers are gaining traction in the food processing industry owing to several advantages such as small size, rapid freezing property and higher chilling and freezing quality.

However, the growth of cryogenic freezers market is expected to be slightly hampered owing to high installation and operation cost. One of the prominent trend observed in the cryogenic freezers market utilization of ultra rapid freezing techniques. Further, another trend observed in the market emphasis on temperature uniformity and energy conservation. Prominent players are working towards enhancement of cryogenic freezers for improving efficiency and reducing cost. Moreover, another important focus of the manufacturers is towards size reduction of cryogenic freezers. Inline increasing adoption of cryogenic freezers in food & beverages application, manufacturers are encompassing hygienic design features in cryogenic freezers such as sloped surfaces for drainage, seamless construction and complete access to conveyor belts and other internal components for maintenance. Hygienically designed cryogenic freezers are gaining importance with increasing attention on plant hygiene and food safety.

Cryogenic Freezers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of freezers type, global cryogenic freezers market can be segmented as:

Tunnel Freezers

IQF Freezers

Immersion Freezers

Spiral Freezers

Impingement Freezers

Cryo-Mechanical Freezing

Sauce and Pellet Freezers

On the basis of end use, global cryogenic freezers market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Medical & Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Research Institution

Others

Cryogenic Freezers Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to be prominent region for the cryogenic freezers market. Rapid increasing in demand for proper food preservative technique along with increasing food demand to boost the growth of cryogenic freezers market over the forecast period. Further, the growth on medical and healthcare industry in the North America and Europe is also expected to propel the demand for cryogenic freezers in the market over the forecast period. Asia pacific cryogenic freezers market is expected to witness robust growth over forecast period. Rapid population growth and increasing investment for the development of healthcare infrastructure in countries such as, China, India and other South East Asian Countries is set to propel the cryogenic freezers market in the near future. Latin America & MEA cryogenic freezers market are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Cryogenic Freezers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the prominent market participants operating in the global cryogenic freezers market includes:

Arctiko

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Russells Technical Products

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

