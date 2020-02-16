Crusher Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Crusher Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

— Crusher is a kind of mineral equipment which is used to crush the rock and other mineral product. There are many kinds of Crushers, according to the crushing types, the Crusher can be classified into: Jaw Crusher (most widely used), Gyratory crushers, Cone crushers, Compound crusher, Impact Crusher, Roll crusher etc.

In this report we statistic crushers used in the mineral industry and construction industry with crushing capacity above 50 tonnes per hour.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, the Crusher industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Crusher is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Metso, Sandvik, Terex, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Crusher and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 31.42% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Crusher industry because of the lowest cost of labor and raw material.

The consumption volume of Crusher is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Crusher industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Crusher is still promising.

The worldwide market for Crusher is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6050 million US$ in 2024, from 5160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Crusher in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Metso

Sandvik

Terex

Astec Industries

Weir

Atlas Copco

Hitachi Construction Machinery

ThyssenKrupp

Komatsu

Wirtgen Group

Parker Plant

HARTL

KHD

Eagle Crusher

Dragon Machinery

McLanahan

Liming Heavy Industry

SHANBAO

HONG XING

SBM

Shanghai Shunky

CITIC

SHUANGJIN MACHINERY

Shanghai SANME

NHI

Xuanshi Machinery

Donglong Machinery

Xingyang Mining Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Jaw Crusher

Gyratory Crusher

Cone Crusher

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining

Metallurgy

Chemical Industry

Construction

Others

