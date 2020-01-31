Crushed Red Pepper Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2018 – 2026

Crushed red pepper or commonly known as red pepper flakes is a spice that consists of peppers in dried and crushed forms. The market for crushed red pepper is vast because there are a number of pepper varieties available that the commercial crushed red pepper producers can use as the base raw material. The cayenne type peppers are the most commonly used ones. Crushed red pepper is either based on a specific red pepper variety of a blend of multiple red pepper varieties. Another segment of crushed red pepper type arises just by the addition of seeds for additional flavour and hotness. Some manufacturers also provide the crushed red pepper in different flavours. This explains the vast market for crushed red pepper which offers different crushed red pepper to satisfy all kinds of customer needs by providing the right amount of hotness or colour or flavour in their spicy crushed red pepper products.

Increasing Demand for Crushed Red Pepper in Pizzerias and Restaurants

In households, crushed red pepper is a staple condiment. Besides their use in households, most of the produced crushed red pepper goes through the indirect supply chain for consumption at pizzerias or other fine dining restaurants as a seasoning agent. The number of outdoor eating outlets is increasing at a fast pace, particularly in the developed regions such as the United States and for such reasons, the crushed red pepper demand is increasing. Also, the demo graph of working individuals and more specifically working women is increasing. With no time to spend on the kitchen, they are willing to spend more on confectionery food served in restaurants (away from home) which is, in turn, is driving the demand for crushed red pepper by the chefs. Not only in present, but this demand is likely to grow in coming years as well. This sets a stable record of growth for crushed red pepper market. Although this growth for crushed red pepper might be suffering from the point of saturation and stagnancy regions like the United States or Western Europe, it still foresees an opportunity to grow in other regions such as the Asia Pacific and MEA.

Crushed Red Pepper Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of the nature of production-

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of the formulation (type)-

With Seeds

Seedless

On the basis of base ingredient-

Cayenne

Jalapeno

Carolina

Others (Rest of the red pepper varieties)

Blends

On the basis of the distribution channel-

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C Supermarket Specialty Store Grocery store Online retailers Others



Crushed Red Pepper Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the crushed red pepper market identified are McCormick & Company, Inc., TABASCO, Olde Virdens, Sullivan Street Tea & Spice Company, Red Stick Spice Company, Atlantic Spice Company, driedredpepper.com a subsidiary of Bling Power Network Inc. and many others.

