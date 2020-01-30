Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4093752#ixzz5ey3ApH00

This report analyzes the global cruelty-free cosmetics market by product-type (skin care, hair care, perfumes & fragrances, makeup & color cosmetics, others), by form (cream, gel, liquid, powder, others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty retailers, convenience stores, e-commerce, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global cruelty-free cosmetics market include:
- L’Oréal S.A. (France)
• COVER FX Skin Care Inc. (Canada)
• INIKA Organic (Australia)
• Spectrum Collections (U.K.)
• Kat Von D Beauty (U.S.)
• Beauty B (U.S.)
• PHB Ethical Beauty (U.K.)
On the basis of product type, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Skin Care
• Hair Care
• Perfumes & Fragrances
• Makeup & Color Cosmetics
• Others
On the basis of form, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Cream
• Gel
• Liquid
• Powder
• Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
• Specialty Retailers
• Convenience Stores
• E-Commerce
• Others
On the basis of region, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
