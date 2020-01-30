Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4093752#ixzz5ey3ApH00

This report analyzes the global cruelty-free cosmetics market by product-type (skin care, hair care, perfumes & fragrances, makeup & color cosmetics, others), by form (cream, gel, liquid, powder, others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty retailers, convenience stores, e-commerce, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global cruelty-free cosmetics market include:

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

• COVER FX Skin Care Inc. (Canada)

• INIKA Organic (Australia)

• Spectrum Collections (U.K.)

• Kat Von D Beauty (U.S.)

• Beauty B (U.S.)

• PHB Ethical Beauty (U.K.)

On the basis of product type, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Perfumes & Fragrances

• Makeup & Color Cosmetics

• Others

On the basis of form, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cream

• Gel

• Liquid

• Powder

• Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Specialty Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• E-Commerce

• Others

On the basis of region, the global cruelty-free cosmetics market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

