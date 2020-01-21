Crude Oil Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Petroleum is the term constituting naturally occurring unprocessed crude oils and petroleum products that are made up of refined crude oil. Crude oil is refined and separated, most easily on the basis of boiling point, and is converted into large number of consumer products such as petrol (or gasoline) and kerosene to asphalt and chemical reagents used to make plastics and pharmaceuticals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Crude Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Moreover, crude oils are refined and separated into mixture, which is further converted to simpler fractions to be further utilized as fuels, lubricants, and even as intermediate feedstock to the petrochemical industries.

The worldwide market for Crude Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hess

ConocoPhillips

Noble Energy

Devon Energy

BP

Shell

Sinopec

Marathon Oil

Husky Energy

Suncor Energy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paraffin

Naphthene

Aromatics

Asphaltic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Mining

Agriculture

Residential (in LPG)

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Crude Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Paraffin

1.2.2 Naphthene

1.2.3 Aromatics

1.2.4 Asphaltic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Residential (in LPG)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hess

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Crude Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hess Crude Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ConocoPhillips

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Crude Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ConocoPhillips Crude Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Noble Energy

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Crude Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Noble Energy Crude Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Devon Energy

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Crude Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Devon Energy Crude Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 BP

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Crude Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BP Crude Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Shell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Crude Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Shell Crude Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

