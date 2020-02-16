Crowdfunding Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Crowdfunding Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Crowdfunding market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Crowdfunding market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Crowdfunding market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Crowdfunding.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

Patreon

Tilt

CircleUp

Angel List

RocketHub

Dragon Innovation

YouCaring

CrowdRise

DonorsChoose

Kiva

FundRazr

GiveForward

Causes

Fundable

Crowdfunder

FirstGiving

Zhongchou

Taobao

Jingdong

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3459614-global-crowdfunding-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individuals

Businesses

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3459614-global-crowdfunding-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Table Of Contents:

1 Crowdfunding Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Crowdfunding

1.2 Classification of Crowdfunding by Types

1.2.1 Global Crowdfunding Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Crowdfunding Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Reward-based Crowdfunding

1.2.4 Equity Crowdfunding

1.3 Global Crowdfunding Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Individuals

1.3.3 Businesses

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Crowdfunding Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Crowdfunding Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Crowdfunding Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Crowdfunding Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Crowdfunding Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Crowdfunding Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Crowdfunding (2013-2023)

https://marketersmedia.com/crowdfunding-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023/453272

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kickstarter

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Crowdfunding Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kickstarter Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Indiegogo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Crowdfunding Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Indiegogo Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Patreon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Crowdfunding Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Patreon Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Tilt

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Crowdfunding Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tilt Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CircleUp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Crowdfunding Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CircleUp Crowdfunding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/crowdfunding-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023/453272

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 453272