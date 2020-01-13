Crowd Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Crowd Analytics Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2022” New Document to its Studies Database

This report analyzes the global crowd analytics market by deployment (on cloud, on premise, hybrid), by application (market forecasting, revenue forecasting, incident analytics, customer management), by verticals (transportation, healthcare, retail, BFSI, media & entertainment); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global crowd analytics market was valued at USD 323 million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by end of forecast period, at a CAGR of 24%.

The major players in global crowd analytics market include:

NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Crowd Dynamics (U.K.)

• Sightcorp (Netherlands)

• Crowd ANALYTIX, Inc. (U.S.)

• Nokia (Finland)

• Spigit, Inc. (U.S.)

• Wavestore (U.K.)

• AGT International (Switzerland)

• Walkbase (Finland)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of deployment, the global crowd analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

On Cloud

• On Premise

• Hybrid

On the basis of application, the global crowd analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Revenue Forecasting

• Incident Analytics

• Customer Management

On the basis of verticals, the global crowd analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Transportation

• Healthcare

• Retail

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT

1.3.2 GLOBAL CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET: BY APPLICATION

1.3.3 GLOBAL CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET: BY VERTICALS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

…..

10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 NEC CORPORATION

10.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.1.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

10.1.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES

10.1.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.2 CROWD DYNAMICS

10.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.2.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

10.2.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES

10.2.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.3 SIGHTCORP

10.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.3.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

10.3.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES

10.3.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.4 CROWDANALYTIX, INC.

10.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.4.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

10.4.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES

10.4.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.5 NOKIA

10.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.5.2 PRODUCT/BUSINESS SEGMENT OVERVIEW

10.5.3 FINANCIAL UPDATES

10.5.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Continued…….

