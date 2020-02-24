Crowd Analytics Market 2019-2022: Industry analysis and forecast

Crowd Analytics Market, by Deployment (On Cloud, On Premise, Hybrid), by Application (Market Forecasting, Revenue Forecasting, Incident Analytics, Customer Management), by Verticals (Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Media & Entertainment) – Forecast 2019-2022 

Market Scenario:

Crowd Analytics is a form of data science techniques where organizations uses the different techniques in order to gain the psychological and behavioral elements. In simple words, analysis of behavioral pattern towards any product or services by use of social network and crowd sourced data as platform. This allows the organization to gain competitive advantage in the market with the actual perspective of their consumer or how their consumer is going to react on certain product of services. High demand for BI solution in current scenario is one of the major driver for the market of crowd analytics. The Global Crowd Analytics Market has been valued at US ~$323 million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US ~$1.4 billion by end of forecast period with CAGR of ~24%.

Market  Research  Future  (MRFR)  recognizes  the  following  companies  as  the  key  players  in  the  Global  Crowd  AnalyticsMarket:  NEC  Corporation  (Japan),  Crowd  Dynamics  (U.K.),  Sightcorp (Netherlands), CrowdANALYTIX,  Inc.  (U.S.).

Other  prominent  players  in  this  market  are-  Nokia  (Finland),  Spigit,  Inc.  (U.S.),  Wavestore  (U.K.),  AGT  International  (Switzerland),  Walkbase  (Finland)  among  others.

Segments:
The Crowd Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of Deployment, Application & Verticals. Deployment includes- On Cloud, On Premise & Hybrid whereas the application has been identified as Market Forecasting, Revenue Forecasting, Incident Analytics and Customer Management among others. The Verticals of Crowd Analytics are- Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Media & Entertainment among others.

Commenting  on  the  report,  an  analyst  from  Market  Research  Future  (MRFR)’s  team  said:    Crowd  Analytics  market  is  majorly  driven  by  the  factor  such  as  need  of  advance  technology  in  the  field  of  analytics  and  growing  need  of  business  intelligence  in  Asian  countries.  Growing  application  areas  of  Crowd  Analytics  and  high  rate  accuracy  is  also  some  of  the  supporting  factor  of  global  crowd  analytics  market.  In  the  year  2015,  Global  Crowd  Analytics  market  has  been  valued  at  US  ~$223  million  which  is  growing  with  CAGR  of  ~24%  and  is  expected  to  grow  at  US  ~$1.4  billion  by  the  end  of  forecast  period.

North  America  is  dominating  the  market  of  Crowd  Analytics  followed  by  Europe.  Asia-Pacific  has  emerged  as  fastest  growing  market  due  to  the  growth  of  Asian  Countries  and  high  development  in  manufacturing  and  e-commerce  industry.

The  study  was  conducted  using  an  objective  combination  of  primary  and  secondary  information  including  inputs  from  key  participants  in  the  industry.  The  report  contains  a  comprehensive  market  and  vendor  landscape  in  addition  to  a  SWOT  analysis  of  the  key  vendors.

Intended Audience

  • Data Centers
  • Crowd Analytics Service Providers
  • Analytics Software Developers
  • Government
  • IT Service Providers

