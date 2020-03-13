Crosslinking Agents Market to Observe Strong Development by 2027

The formation of a three-dimensional network of connected molecules through chemical links between molecular chains is done by the crosslinking process. Physical crosslinking is a function of secondary forces, such as hydrophobic, stereocomplexation and ionic bonding, whereas chemical crosslinking is a function of primary forces, such as covalent bond formation. The chemical crosslinking technique is preferred widely as the bond formation by condensation and free-radical polymerisation eliminates most of the problems during application due to strong crosslinking. Organic peroxide based and silane based (moisture cured) are the two major chemical crosslinking methods used widely across the industries. Crosslinking of polypropylene and polyethylene is practiced in industries for various applications, such as crosslinked film, injection & blow moulded articles and polyethylene pipes. The swelling degree of physically crosslinked chitosan hydrogels depends upon the type of crosslinking agents and pH of the buffer solution. For controlling & enhancement of properties of the resulting polymer interface or system, such as coatings and thermosets, the strategy of covalent crosslinking is used in the scientific and commercial interest technologies. Crosslinking agents are taken into picture due to their property to modify polymer chains, increasing cohesion, thermal resistance of the product and peel tack & adhesion reduction. Some of the major crosslinking agents used are polyurea, isocyanates and polyaziridines. Crosslinking agents majorly find their applications in the electrical cable industry, hot water pipe, specially moulded containers, thermal insulation, automotive trim and sports goods. The growing automotive, coating, pulp & paper industries across the globe will, therefore, play a vital role in the enhancement of the crosslinking agents market during the forecast period.

Crosslinking Agents Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

The global crosslinking agents market is estimated to grow owing to their extensive use and demand from automotive, metal, OEM, packaging and industrial wood coatings. Furthermore, growing demand from coating applications owing to its high performance, applications in bumpers, heat resistant paints and floor coating are the factors which are estimated to drive the global crosslinking agents market during the forecast period. Moreover, features such as environmental-friendly, low VOC emissions and increasing demand for water-based crosslinking agents are further expected to enhance the growth of the global crosslinking agents market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Uneven distribution of crosslinking agents due to uniform blending of crosslinking agents with polyethylene beds is estimated to hamper the growth of the global crosslinking agents market during the forecast period. Furthermore, crosslinking agents decrease crystallinity when melted with virgin polyethylene owing to lack of melting property of crosslinked polyethylene which is expected to hinder the global crosslinking agents market over the next decade.

Crosslinking Agents Market: Segmentation

The crosslinking agents market is segmented into type and application. Based on the type, the crosslinking agents market is segmented into aziridine, amide, isocyanate, amino, carbodiimide and amine. Based on application, the crosslinking agents market is segmented into cable insulation, crosslinked polyethylene pipes, injection & blow moulded articles, crosslinked films and crosslinked polyethylene foams

Crosslinking Agents Market: Region-Wise Outlook

North America, followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the overall crosslinking agents market and is estimated to register relatively steady growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to register substantial growth owing to the growing automotive industry, where the crosslinking agents find huge importance. Growing paper & pulp, coatings business in China, India and ASEAN countries are expected to further enhance the growth of crosslinking agents market in the region during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to mark considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the growing manufacturing plants of various coating players, automotive production plants and decorative industries over the forecast period. Japan is expected to show relatively slower growth over the forecast period.

Crosslinking Agents Market: Participants

