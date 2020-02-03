Crohns Disease Market to 2026: Short Hospital Stays and Speedy Convalescence Period to Drive Demand

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Crohns Disease: Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Crohns disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease, which is comprised of two chronic autoimmune diseases that cause intestinal inflammation: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. In Crohns disease, chronic inflammation may affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anal area; however, Crohns disease occurs most commonly in the lower part of the small intestine (ileum) and in the large intestine. The pathophysiology of Crohns disease is complex, as the disease is characterized by recurring flares that evolve along with periods of inactivity and remission.



Get FREE Sample Report PDF @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1956809

GlobalData estimates the 2016 sales for the Crohns disease market at approximately $9.0 billion across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. Based on insights gathered from key opinion leaders, it is anticipated that the pipeline drugs for Crohnd disease will impact the treatment landscape. By the end of the forecast period in 2026, sales will increase to $13.8 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%. This growth will be driven by continued strong uptake of Johnson & Johnsons interleukin 12/23 (IL-12/23) inhibitor Stelara in addition to the anticipated launches of IL-23 inhibitors, anti-integrin therapies, and novel oral therapies, which will provide more treatment options for physicians to choose from. Major barriers to the growth of the Crohns disease market during the forecasted years include patent expiries of key biologics will cause decreases in sales due to the launch of biosimilars and subsequent brand erosion, such as J&Js Remicade and AbbVies Humira; pricing pressures and reimbursement issues; and the challenging environment for new market entrants given the established biologics market in Crohns disease.

Scope

The Key Events covered in this Crohns disease Dynamic Market Forecast include –

– Increased Competition for Phase III Oral Small Molecules

– Anti-interleukin Therapies to Drive Growth in the Crohns Disease Market

– Stem Cell Therapies to Fulfill an Unmet Need in a Niche Patient Population

Components of the slide deck include –

– Timeline of market-impacting events

– Key clinical trial landscape updates

– Detailed analysis of the most impactful events, including new primary research to gain Key Opinion Leader perspective

– Overview of updates to the forecast model based on anticipated future impact of events

– Forward-looking events calendar listing expected key updates to the Crohns disease competitive space through March 2019



View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/crohns-disease-dynamic-market-forecast-to-2026-report.html/toc

Other events included in the analysis include –

– Regulatory filings

– Approval decisions

– Pricing changes

– Patent litigation

– Clinical trial data announcements

– Clinical trial failures

– Clinical trial timeline updates.

Reasons to buy

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Crohns disease market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Crohns disease market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

– Identify key pricing and reimbursement strategies.



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1956809

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com