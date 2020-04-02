Crohn’s Disease Industry Overview, Future Outlook and Forecast To 2022

Global Crohn’s Disease Market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures in the coming future. Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), caused by a combination of environmental, immune and bacterial factors in genetically prone individuals. There are no medications, drugs or surgical procedures that can cure or prevent Crohn’s disease. It is expected that the disease affects about 3.2 per 1,000 people in Europe and North America. It is less common in Asia and Africa.

Rates have, however, been growing, particularly in the developing world, since last few years. The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) stated, that over 1 Million Americans were diagnosed with Crohn’s & ulcerative colitis disorders and diseases, with maximum of them aged above 30. Increasing occurrence of Crohn’s disease has triggered a vigorous demand for its therapeutics. A survey conducted by the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has discovered that the incidence rate of Crohn’s disease in the country is 3.1 to 14.6 new cases per 100,000 population annually. The disease is highly predominant in developed countries, especially in individuals who smoke and consume alcohol.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2344

Global Crohn’s Disease Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ferring B.V.

Major factors leading to the growth of the market includes higher preference for symptomatic therapeutic, better treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, arrival of enhanced drugs and healthier investments in R&D programs. High cost of treatment and lack of early diagnosis techniques are the major factor restricting the market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Crohn’s disease Market in 2016, followed by Europe, the region will continue to lead the pack during the forecast period. The emerging markets of China and India will also play a key role in driving growth in the long term, primarily due to the anticipated strong uptake of Remicade over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Global Crohn’s Disease Market is segmented on the basis of procedures and drug type. Based on procedures, the market is segmented into Colonoscopy, flexible Sigmoidoscopy, Computerized Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Capsule Endoscopy, Double-Balloon Endoscopy, Small Bowel Imaging. Colonoscopy due to high efficiency and accuracy is expected to command the largest market share during the forecasted period. Further on the basis of drug type the market is classified into antibiotics, anti-diarrheal, immune system suppressors, pain relievers, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Antibiotics are expected to command the largest market share while anti-inflammatory drugs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2344

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]