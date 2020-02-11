CRM SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report analyzes the global CRM software market by organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), deployment (cloud, on premise), application (manufacturing, customer service, social networking, supply chain, and distribution) and vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global CRM software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of near about 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global CRM software market include:
• Salesforce.com (U.S.)
• SAP AG (Germany)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• Amdocs (U.S.)
• Convergys Corporation (U.S.)
• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)
• Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)
• SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.)
• The Sage Group Plc (U.K)
• Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• SugarCRM (U.S.)
• NICE Ltd. (Israel)
• IMS Health (U.S.)
• NetSuite Inc. (U.S.)
• ZOHO Corporation (India)
• Infusionsoft (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of organization size, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
On the basis of deployment, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cloud
• On-premise
On the basis of application, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Manufacturing
• Customer Service
• Social Networking
• Supply Chain
• Distribution
On the basis of vertical, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
• IT & telecommunication
• Media & entertainment
• Energy & utilities
• Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global CRM Software Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global CRM Software Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7. Global CRM Software Market By Organization Size
8. Global CRM Software Market By Deployment
9. Global CRM Software Market By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sales
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.3 Marketing
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.4 Manufacturing
9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.5 Customer Service
9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.6 Social Networking
9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.7 Supply Chain
9.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.8 Distribution
9.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10. Global CRM Software Market By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 BFSI
10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.3 Healthcare
10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.4 Manufacturing
10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.5 IT & Telecommunication
10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.6 Media & Entertainment
10.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.7 Energy & Utilities
10.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
11. Global CRM Software Market By Region
12. Company Landscape
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Salesforce.Com
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.1.3 Financial Updates
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.2 SAP SE
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.2.3 Financial Updates
13.2.4 Key Developments
13.3 Oracle Corporation
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.3.3 Financial Updates
13.3.4 Key Developments
13.4 Microsoft Corporation
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.4.3 Financial Updates
13.4.4 Key Developments
13.5 Adobe Systems
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.5.3 Financial Updates
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.6 Amdocs
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.6.3 Financial Updates
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.7 Convergys Corporation
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.7.3 Financial Updates
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.8.3 Financial Updates
13.8.4 Key Developments
13.9 Infor Global Solutions, Inc.
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.9.3 Financial Updates
13.9.4 Key Developments
13.10 SAS Institute Inc.
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.10.3 Financial Updates
13.10.4 Key Developments
Continued…..
