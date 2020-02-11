CRM SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report analyzes the global CRM software market by organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), deployment (cloud, on premise), application (manufacturing, customer service, social networking, supply chain, and distribution) and vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global CRM software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of near about 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global CRM software market include:

• Salesforce.com (U.S.)

• SAP AG (Germany)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Amdocs (U.S.)

• Convergys Corporation (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

• Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

• SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.)

• The Sage Group Plc (U.K)

• Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• SugarCRM (U.S.)

• NICE Ltd. (Israel)

• IMS Health (U.S.)

• NetSuite Inc. (U.S.)

• ZOHO Corporation (India)

• Infusionsoft (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3622602-crm-software-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of organization size, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of deployment, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cloud

• On-premise

On the basis of application, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Manufacturing

• Customer Service

• Social Networking

• Supply Chain

• Distribution

On the basis of vertical, the global CRM software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT & telecommunication

• Media & entertainment

• Energy & utilities

• Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3622602-crm-software-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global CRM Software Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global CRM Software Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global CRM Software Market By Organization Size

8. Global CRM Software Market By Deployment

9. Global CRM Software Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sales

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.3 Marketing

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.5 Customer Service

9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.6 Social Networking

9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.7 Supply Chain

9.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.8 Distribution

9.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10. Global CRM Software Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 BFSI

10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.5 IT & Telecommunication

10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.6 Media & Entertainment

10.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.7 Energy & Utilities

10.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

11. Global CRM Software Market By Region

12. Company Landscape

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Salesforce.Com

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.1.3 Financial Updates

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.2 SAP SE

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.2.3 Financial Updates

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.3 Oracle Corporation

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.3.3 Financial Updates

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.4 Microsoft Corporation

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.4.3 Financial Updates

13.4.4 Key Developments

13.5 Adobe Systems

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.5.3 Financial Updates

13.5.4 Key Developments

13.6 Amdocs

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.6.3 Financial Updates

13.6.4 Key Developments

13.7 Convergys Corporation

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.7.3 Financial Updates

13.7.4 Key Developments

13.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.8.3 Financial Updates

13.8.4 Key Developments

13.9 Infor Global Solutions, Inc.

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.9.3 Financial Updates

13.9.4 Key Developments

13.10 SAS Institute Inc.

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.10.3 Financial Updates

13.10.4 Key Developments

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com