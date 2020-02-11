CRM Analytics 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

This report analyzes the global CRM analytics market by type (sales analytics, customer analytics), deployment (cloud, on-premise), organization size (small & medium enterprises), end-user (BFSI, telecommunications and it, retail & wholesales); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global CRM analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global CRM analytics market include:
Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)
• IBM (U.S.)
• SAP AG (Germany)
• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)
• Accenture PLC (Ireland)
• Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Infosys Ltd (India)
• Infor (U.S.)
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of type, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
Sales Analytics
• Customer Analytics
On the basis of deployment, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
Cloud
• On-premise
On the basis of organization size, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
Small Enterprises
• Medium Enterprises
On the basis of end-user, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
BFSI
• Telecommunications and IT
• Retail & Wholesales
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global CRM Analytics Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global CRM Analytics Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
Global CRM Analytics Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sales Analytics
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Customer Analytics
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Contact Center Analytics
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.5 Marketing Analytics
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.6 Web & Social Media Analytics
7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Global CRM Analytics Market By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 On-Premise
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Global CRM Analytics Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Global CRM Analytics Market By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 IT & Telecommunication
10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.3 Healthcare
10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.4 Manufacturing
10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.5 Retail
10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.6 BFSI
10.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Global CRM Analytics Market By Region
…
Company Profiles
12.1 Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.1.3 Financial Updates
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 IBM (U.S.)
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.2.3 Financial Updates
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.3 SAP AG (Germany)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.3.3 Financial Updates
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.4 SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.4.3 Financial Updates
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.5.3 Financial Updates
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.6 Teradata Corporation (U.S.)
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.6.3 Financial Updates
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.7 Accenture PLC (Ireland)
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.7.3 Financial Updates
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.8 Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.8.3 Financial Updates
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.9 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.9.3 Financial Updates
12.9.4 Key Developments
12.10 Infosys Ltd (India)
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
12.10.3 Financial Updates
12.10.4 Key Developments
Continued….
