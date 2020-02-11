CRM Analytics 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

This report analyzes the global CRM analytics market by type (sales analytics, customer analytics), deployment (cloud, on-premise), organization size (small & medium enterprises), end-user (BFSI, telecommunications and it, retail & wholesales); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global CRM analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global CRM analytics market include:

Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

• SAP AG (Germany)

• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

• Accenture PLC (Ireland)

• Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Infosys Ltd (India)

• Infor (U.S.)

• Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3622601-crm-analytics-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of type, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Sales Analytics

• Customer Analytics

On the basis of deployment, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cloud

• On-premise

On the basis of organization size, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

On the basis of end-user, the global CRM analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail & Wholesales

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3622601-crm-analytics-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global CRM Analytics Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global CRM Analytics Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global CRM Analytics Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sales Analytics

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Customer Analytics

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Contact Center Analytics

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Marketing Analytics

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.6 Web & Social Media Analytics

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Global CRM Analytics Market By Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 On-Premise

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Global CRM Analytics Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Global CRM Analytics Market By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 IT & Telecommunication

10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.5 Retail

10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.6 BFSI

10.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Global CRM Analytics Market By Region

…

Company Profiles

12.1 Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 IBM (U.S.)

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 SAP AG (Germany)

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.6 Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.6.3 Financial Updates

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.7 Accenture PLC (Ireland)

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.7.3 Financial Updates

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.8 Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.8.3 Financial Updates

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.9 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.9.3 Financial Updates

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.10 Infosys Ltd (India)

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Type/Business Segment Overview

12.10.3 Financial Updates

12.10.4 Key Developments

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com