Critical Power and Cooling Market 2019 Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2023

The global Critical Power and Cooling market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the rise in digitalization and cloud computing. Siemens (Germany) is expanding its services in digitization of data centers in the US by investing USD 175 million. This would lead to more efficient data centers which would drive the critical power market. Global Critical Power and Cooling market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to investments in industrial and commercial sector along with increasing need for efficiency and digitization in data centers.

Critical power and cooling services are key aspects of the global data center industry. They are used to provide the support to the buildings, industries, power & data center infrastructure, for data security. The critical power and cooling services are reliable and help enhance the life of the equipment. Ensuring enough cooling to enable steady performance is another requirement arising from the large-scale use of computing hardware and is likely to play an important role in the development of the global critical power and cooling market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Critical Power and Cooling market has been segmented based on type, end-use, and region.

Based on type, the critical power market is classified into uninterrupted power supply, generators, and others. (converters, inverters, transfer switches, power transfer switching, breaker transfer pairs, and generator paralleling breakers). The UPS segment in the critical power market is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to the growth in Asia Pacific, owing to rising industrialization and urbanization. Emerging countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, are expected to witness high demand from end-users such as power generation, petrochemical, oil & gas, and others.

The global Critical Power and Cooling market is further segmented based on end-use, including Industrial, commercial, IT & Telecommunication, Telecom, and Transportation. The Commercial segment of the global Critical Power and Cooling market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in the number of data centers, banks, hotels, and other commercial properties.

Key Players

The key players of global Critical Power and Cooling Market are Schneider, ABB, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Delta Electronic, Inc., Critical Power, Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co.,Ltd., Socomec, Falcon Electric, Inc., Daikin Industries,Ltd., Stulz GmbH, Asetek A/S, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Inc., SPX Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

