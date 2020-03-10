Critical Care Diagnostics 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.35% and Forecast to 2022

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Critical Care Diagnostics market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Critical Care Diagnostics 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Abbott
• BD
• bioMérieux
• Danaher
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Siemens Healthcare
Market driver
• Growing focus on diagnosis of chronic conditions and infectious diseases
Market driver
Market challenge
• Lack of skilled professionals
Market challenge
Market trend
• The adoption of next-generation technology
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Microbial and infectious disease testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Hematology testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Cardiac and lipid testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Coagulation testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Blood glucose testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Fecal occult testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Data management and connectivity to EHRs through interoperability
• Focus on next-generation technologies
• Increasing online marketing of critical care diagnostics
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Abbott
• BD
• bioMérieux
• Danaher
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Siemens Healthcare
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
