Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Industry

This report studies the global market size of Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Increasing threats related to possible or potential terror attacks, biological hazards, and shootings in the U.S. are driving the growth of the crisis, emergency, and incident management platforms market in North America – particularly in the U.S. Various organizations in North America are finding ways to deploy systems that can warn citizens about various natural calamities such as storms, landslides and earthquakes, and also in the event of terrorist attacks, blackouts, and chemical leakages, in order to reduce the loss of human life and loss or damage to property. This is expected to propel the growth of the crisis, emergency, and incident management platforms market in North America.

Leading crisis, emergency and incident management service providers are focusing on entering into partnerships with other players in order to introduce emergency notification systems and services to broaden their solution offerings. In the U.S. and Canada, top solution providers are partnering with other solution providers from developing countries for providing advanced technologies such as geospatial, traffic incident management, and web-based emergency management systems. This trend of strategic partnerships is expected to boost revenue growth of the crisis, emergency, and incident management platforms market in North America.

In 2017, the global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms include

Honeywell International

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solution

Rockwell Collins

Siemens

Iridium Communication

Guardly

Environmental System Research

Intergraph

Market Size Split by Type

Web Based Emergency Management Software

Geospatial Technology

Emergency Notification Service

Surveillance System

Hazmat Technology

Backup and Disaster Recovery System

Earthquake/Seismic Warning System

Traffic Incident Management

Database Management System

Remote Weather Monitoring System

Market Size Split by Application

BFSI

Energy And Utility

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Government And Defense

Aviation

Hospitality

Transport And Logistics

Telecom And IT

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platforms market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

