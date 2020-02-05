Crew Management Systems Market: Anticipated To Create New Opportunities

A crew management system is an IT application that is used for tracking, planning, and managing crew assignments. Crew management systems Market perform these tasks with accuracy and enhanced speed to improve effectiveness and crew utilization for reducing cost and redundancy. They are mainly used by airlines and railways. Crew management software uses advanced programming for increasing crew utilization. Crew management system applications are used for managing crew for operating trains on large rail networks. Centralized crew management software takes care of scheduling, training, and signing on and off of workers. It provides an interface for communicating technical issues such as problems in the track or locomotive as well as personal issues such as leave application and other issues. Finally, it ensures the security of the railways by mandating biometric authentication of each worker before and after their shift and testing them for the consumption of alcohol.

The global crew management systems market is primarily driven by stringent regulations pertaining to working hours for crew members on board and the need for safety of crew passengers and members. A growing number of airlines are emphasizing on adopting cloud technology for providing better services to passengers or clients. Therefore, cloud software has become an integral part of operations of online airline services. Crew management systems market helps cabin crew in managing climatic condition forecasts. It also aids in e-ticketing and managing flight schedules. Moreover, rise in the use of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones among cabin crew is reducing the use of complicated manual or paper-based operations in performing routine functions such as meal distribution and passenger management. This is another major factor boosting demand for crew management systems market. However, factors such as lack of funds, lack of management, and shortage of skilled personnel are restraining the growth of the market. Additionally, terrorist activities and crash risks are anticipated to hamper the growth of the crew management systems market.

In the air transport sector, a minute human error can lead to significant losses. Thus, the necessity for reducing human errors are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market. Further, a rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the crew management systems market in the coming years.

The global crew management systems market can be segmented based on component, deployment, application, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. In terms of deployment, the crew management systems market can be categorized into cloud-based and server-based systems. Based on application, the market can be divided into crew planning, crew training, crew services, crew operations, and others.

In terms of region, the global crew management systems market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The crew management systems market in North America is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to an increase in the number of airline companies in the region. North America is expected to constitute a prominent share of the crew management systems market. Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding region of the market during the forecast period. The region is estimated to present lucrative opportunities to the crew management systems market in the near future. Factors such as an increase in passenger traffic are propelling demand for new aircraft. This is driving the adoption of crew management systems market in the region.

Major players operating in the crew management systems market include Sabre Airline Solutions Inc., Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc., Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Fujitsu Limited, IBS Software Services Private Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, AIMS Int’l Ltd., One-Blue, LLC, Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc, PDC Aviation, ACS Systems Inc., Aeroline, Aves One AG, Awery Aviation Solutions, Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Electronic Data Systems.