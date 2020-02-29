Credit Insurance 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4163841#ixzz5msxspkgx

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Credit Insurance Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

Scope of the Report:

Global Credit Insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.15% from 11011.9 million USD in 2017 to reach 12508.9 million USD by 2023. Demand for credit insurance continues to grow as new markets open up and trade continues to become more global. However, the market is clearly cyclical, with a strong correlation with GDP. Credit insurers faced weaker economic conditions that negatively affected their underwriting performance during 2013-2014.

The Global Credit Insurance market is expected to witness expansion in the near future. The credit insurance market is a huge market with low penetration. This market has a huge yet unrealized potential. Regulatory and insolvency frameworks vary widely between different countries, and although there is generally an upward trend in corporate insolvencies, the differences in frameworks and in reporting standards make comparison difficult. These factors have contributed to an increased awareness of and focus on trade risks on credit.

The global Credit Insurance market is valued at 11200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 12500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Credit Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Credit Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Credit Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Sinosure

Euler Hermes

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Domestic Trade

Export Trade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million

Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million

Table Of Contents:

1 Credit Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Credit Insurance

1.2 Classification of Credit Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Credit Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Credit Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Domestic Trade

1.2.4 Export Trade

1.3 Global Credit Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Credit Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million

1.3.3 Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million

1.4 Global Credit Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Credit Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Credit Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Credit Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Credit Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Credit Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Credit Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Credit Insurance (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sinosure

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sinosure Credit Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Euler Hermes

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Euler Hermes Credit Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Atradius

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Atradius Credit Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Coface

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Coface Credit Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Zurich

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Zurich Credit Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Credendo Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Credendo Group Credit Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 QBE Insurance

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Credit Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 QBE Insurance Credit Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

