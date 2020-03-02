Crawler Drill Rig Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Outlook 2018 to 2026

Crawler Drill Rig Market: Introduction

Crawler drill rig is a chain mounted vehicle that enables it to travel through any terrain and perform drill operation on any surface. Crawler drill rig has eased out various critical operations in the construction and mining industry drilling. Crawler drill rig comprises sturdy structural channel with effective cross members, strong enough to endure high drilling loads. The crawler drill rig is provided with swing cylinders and heavy-duty lift to provide rigidity while drilling.

Construction activities, hydropower projects, oil caverns, underground tunnel, tunnel through hills are the key areas of application of crawler drill rig. The crawler drill rig is also extensively used in the excavation of railroad tunnels, hydropower tunnel, etc. Also, for the crude oil extraction application, through horizontal directional drilling process, crawler drill rig is a key equipment to perform the drilling process. As crawler drill rig is a crucial equipment in construction and oil and gas industries, and the growth in this industry is expected to boost the growth of the crawler drill rig market over the forecast period.

Crawler Drill Rig Market: Dynamics

The demand for crawler drill rig is likely to increase significantly owing to the expansion of construction, mining and oil & gas industries. The demand for the crawler excavator is rising significantly as it is suitable for applications in uneven terrain and muddy conditions. Moreover, the crawler drill rig market is likely to be driven by the construction and mining industries, and both industries are expanding significantly. Furthermore, economic expansion of major economies across the globe is boosting investment in infrastructure, which in turn is projected to boost the growth of the crawler drill rig market. The demand for mining and oil and gas excavation is rising owing to the growing need for energy, which in turn boosts the demand for minerals. Consequently, the mining industry is expected to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period. The crawler drill rig market is highly dependent on global economic expansion, downturn in the economy is likely to directly reduce the investment in infrastructure. Therefore, sluggish expansion witnessed by major economies is expected to negatively affect the crawler drill rig market.

Crawler Drill Rig Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the type of system, the crawler drill rig market can be segmented as: Hydraulic Crawler Drills Pneumatic Crawler Drills

On the basis of the application, the crawler drill rig market can be segmented as: Oil & Gas Mining Hydro Power Civil Construction Others



Crawler Drill Rig Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe holds a major share in the global crawler drill rig market, owing to the presence of prominent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of the off-road vehicles in the region. Western Europe is the large market also because of the countries including such as Norway, Switzerland, etc. are carrying rapid construction projects such as railway tunnels, hydropower construction, etc. Europe is followed by North America owing to increase in oil & gas extraction activities. MEA & Latin America both have been witnessing growth in oil & gas industries, which is expected to fuel the demand for crawler drill rigs in these regions. Asia Pacific is projected to show high growth in the crawler drill rig market, as countries in this region are well inundated with various resources which are now being constantly exploited. Moreover, APEJ is undergoing a rapid transformation with the boost in the economy which will further bolster the crawler drill rig market. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the global crawler drill rig market.

Crawler Drill Rig Market: Participants

Examples of some of the participants operating across the value chain of the global crawler drill rig market are:

Jupiter Rock Drills

Sandvik AB

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar

Epiroc Finland Oy Ab

Liebherr Group

KGR CRAWLER MOUNTING BLASTHOLE

Henan Jeao Heavy Industry Machinery Co., Ltd.

KLR Industries Limited,

