Crankshaft Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

This report studies the Crankshaft market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, sales Types and end-user; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Crankshaft market by product Type and End-customer.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748605-world-crankshaft-market-research-report-2024

The major players in global Crankshaft market include

ThyssenKrupp

ICI (NSSMC)

Tianrun

Grupo Quimmco

Bharat Forge

Guilin Fuda

Liaoning North

Atlas Industries

Zhejiang Sun Stock

Liaoning 518

Jiangsu Songlin Automobile Parts

Yuchai Group

Darcast

Metalart Corporation

Binzhou Head Crankshaft

Chengdu Pan Asia Crankshaft Manufacturing

Global Crankshaft revenue market is valued at 35201.69 million USD in 2017 , growing at a CAGR of 2.25% between 2017 and 2022. Global Crankshaft production value market is valued at 27972.6 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 30966.89 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.31% between 2017 and 2024. Global Crankshaft sales volume is valued at 188749 K Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 233888.9 K Units by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% between 2017 and 2023.

Note: Production Value = Sales Volume * Average Ex-factory Price

Revenue = Sales Volume * Sales Price

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Crankshaft in these regions, from 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

On the basis of sales Types, the Crankshaft market is primarily split into

Engine Crankshafts

Compressor Crankshafts

Pump Crankshafts

On the basis on the end users, this report covers

Vehicles

Oil&Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Paper/Textile Industry

Construction Machinery

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Industry Overview of Crankshaft 1

1.1 Definition of Crankshaft 1

1.2 Crankshaft Segment by Type (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global Crankshaft Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2024) 2

1.2.2 Global CrankshaftdSales Market Share (%) by Type in 2019 3

1.3 Global Crankshaft Segment by End-customer 3

1.4 Global Crankshaft Market by Regions (2014-2024F) 5

1.4.1 Global Crankshaft Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024F) 5

1.4.2 North America Crankshaft Status and Prospect (2014-2024F) 6

1.4.3 China Crankshaft Status and Prospect (2014-2024F) 7

1.4.4 Europe Crankshaft Status and Prospect (2014-2024F) 8

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Crankshaft Status and Prospect (2014-2024F) 9

1.4.6 Japan Crankshaft Status and Prospect (2014-2024F) 10

1.4.7 India Crankshaft Status and Prospect (2014-2024F) 11

1.5 Global Crankshaft Market Size (2014-2024F) 12

1.5.1 Global Crankshaft Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2014-2024F) 12

1.5.2 Global Crankshaft Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2014-2024F) 13

1.5.3 Global Crankshaft Production Value (M USD) Status and Outlook (2014-2024F) 14

1.5.4 Global Crankshaft Price (USD/Unit) Status and Outlook (2014-2024F) 15

1.5.5 Global Crankshaft Average Ex-factory Price (USD/Unit) Status and Outlook (2014-2024F) 16

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Crankshaft 17

2.1 Major Components 17

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Crankshaft 18

2.2.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 19

2.2.2 EU Labor Costs Analysis 21

2.2.3 Asia and China Labor Costs Analysis 24

2.3 Industry Chain Structure of Crankshaft 28

3 Technical Data and Market Dynamics Analysis of Crankshaft 29

3.1 Sales Volume and Commercial Established Date of Global Crankshaft Major Manufacturers in 2019 29

3.2 Manufacturing Plants of Global Crankshaft Major Manufacturers in 2019 30

3.3 Market Dynamics 30

4 Global Crankshaft Overall Market Overview 33

4.1 2014-2019 Overall Market Analysis 33

4.2 Sales and Production Value Analysis by Company 35

4.2.1 2018-2019 Crankshaft Sales Analysis (Company Segment) 35

4.2.2 2018-2019 Crankshaft Production Value Analysis (Company Segment) 37

4.3 Price Analysis 38

4.3.1 2014-2019 Global Crankshaft Price 38

4.3.2 2018-2019 Crankshaft Average Ex-factory Price Analysis (Company Segment) 39

Continued……

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748605-world-crankshaft-market-research-report-2024

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)