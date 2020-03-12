Cranial Closure And Fixation Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2026 | FMI Report

Cranium is an important part of the body, which acts as a hard protective covering of the brain and also helps in maintaining the size and shape of the head. In some situation due to early closure of the sutures, there are some abnormalities arises that are named as craniosynostosis. In craniosynostosis, the closure of the sutures takes place at a very early age, which results in the disruptive shape of the head. However, there are surgeries related to fixing these problems.

The procedure under these surgeries includes the cranial closure fixation system. Furthermore, there are many other conditions where cranial closure and fixation devices are being used such as skull fractures, hydrocephalus, brain tumors, hematomas, other trauma injuries, and infections. The brain is an important part of human body to perform major vital functions of the body and its exposure to the environment may lead to further infections that can be complicated later.

This in turn, makes the cranial closure device an important after brain surgery. To get access to the bone inside a section of the brain is cut opened accordingly as per the operating part of the skull. The cut open section of the brain is named as bone flap that may be large or small in size as per the requirement of the surgery. After the surgery, the bone flap is placed again at the same place to cover the brain with the help of the cranial closure and fixation system, which includes plates, screws, and meshes.

Cranial Closure And Fixation Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints: Revenue growth in the cranial closure and fixation devices market is expected to be fuelled by factors such as an increase in the number of head trauma, aneurysms, tumors, and cancers. Recent product advancements, rise in product diversities and other physiological factors such as the presence of foreign body inside the brain, congenital disabilities, and cranial surgeries in treatment for various brain disorders and hydrocephalous.

This, in turn, is expected to affect positively on cranial closure and fixation devices market. Few more factors such as increasing road accidents and prevalence of cancer globally are expected favor the cranial closure and fixation system market over the forecast period. Primary restraints include rising cost of the procedure, complications related pediatric surgeries, which may adversely affect the growth in cranial closure and fixation system.

Cranial Closure and Fixation Devices Market: Segmentation: Cranial Closure and Fixation Devices market is classified on the basis of product type, indication type, material type and end-user.Based on product type, the cranial closure and fixation devices market is segmented into the following: Screws: 1.6 x 3mm Self Drilling Screw, 1.6 x 4mm Self Drilling Screw, 1.6 x 5mm Self Drilling Screw, 1.9 x 4mm Emergency Screw; Plate: 2 Hole, Straight Plate, 2 Hole, Straight Plate, Long, 6 Hole, Straight Plate, Others; Cranial Flap Tube Clamps, Mesh, Bone Cement, Others(Patient Specific Implants) Based on indication type, the cranial closure and fixation devices Market is segmented into the following: Brain Cancer, Brain Aneurysm, Craniosynostosis, Metopic Synostosis, Lambdoid Synostosis, Positional Head Deformity, Hydrocephalous, Others(Head Trauma, Birth Defects, Brain Biopsy)Based on material type, the cranial closure and fixation devices market is segmented into the following: Absorbable, Non-Absorbable, Titanium, Stainless Steel; Based on End-User,the cranial closure and fixation devices market is segmented into the following: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institute; Based on geography,the cranial closure and fixation devices Market is segmented into following: North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa).

Cranial Closure and Fixation Devices Market: Key Players: Some of the players in cranial closure and fixation devices market are Biomet, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cranial Closure and Fixation Devices Market: Overview: Cranial closure and fixation devices market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate across regions. The incidence of head injuries is increasing worldwide. Skull fractures are increasing with the rise in traffic. Around 1.17 Mn deaths occur each year globally due to road accidents of that 70% occur in developing countries with a large population. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information that around 23 to 34 Mn people are injured globally every year in road accidents. The death estimate was around 200 people in U.S. each year in road accidents. In European countries, the estimate is around 50,000 that are killed in road accidents with a maximum with head traumas. Also, the rise in a number of brain cancer plays an important role and thus contributes significantly towards the cranial closure and fixation devices market.

Cranial Closure and Fixation Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook: Depending on the geographic region, Cranial Closure and Fixation Devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to account for significant contribution to cranial closure systems by revenue generation from high skull deformities and skull injuries followed by Asia. Furthermore, Eastern and accelerated growth on new products in Western Europe are expected to reflect on the sales revenue of the companies involved in cranial closure and fixation devices market. With the rise in standards of health care services and an increase in awareness towards the treatments in Asia Pacific countries is expected to favor the market for cranial closure and fixation devices. Governments in many countries of Asia Pacific region are providing health benefits in the latest health care policies.