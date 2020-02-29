CRAFT VODKA MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Craft Vodka Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025”

Craft Vodka Market 2019

Vodka is a clear distilled alcoholic beverage originating from Poland and Russia, composed primarily of water and ethanol, but sometimes with traces of impurities and flavorings.

The global Craft Vodka Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Craft Vodka market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Craft Vodka in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Craft Vodka in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Craft Vodka market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Craft Vodka market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Smirnoff

Absolut

Khlibnyi Dar

Green Mark

Pyat Ozer

Khortytsa

Belenkaya

Zubrowka

Grey Goose

Finlandia

Skyy

Tito’s Vodka

Deep Eddy

Hangar 1 Vodka

Market size by Product

Flavored Craft Vodka

Unflavored Craft Vodka

Market size by End User

Supermarket & Malls

Brandstore

E-commerce

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Craft Vodka Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Craft Vodka Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Flavored Craft Vodka

1.4.3 Unflavored Craft Vodka

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Craft Vodka Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Supermarket & Malls

1.5.3 Brandstore

1.5.4 E-commerce

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Smirnoff

11.1.1 Smirnoff Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Smirnoff Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Smirnoff Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.1.5 Smirnoff Recent Development

11.2 Absolut

11.2.1 Absolut Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Absolut Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Absolut Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.2.5 Absolut Recent Development

11.3 Khlibnyi Dar

11.3.1 Khlibnyi Dar Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Khlibnyi Dar Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Khlibnyi Dar Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.3.5 Khlibnyi Dar Recent Development

11.4 Green Mark

11.4.1 Green Mark Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Green Mark Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Green Mark Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.4.5 Green Mark Recent Development

11.5 Pyat Ozer

11.5.1 Pyat Ozer Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Pyat Ozer Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Pyat Ozer Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.5.5 Pyat Ozer Recent Development

11.6 Khortytsa

11.6.1 Khortytsa Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Khortytsa Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Khortytsa Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.6.5 Khortytsa Recent Development

11.7 Belenkaya

11.7.1 Belenkaya Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Belenkaya Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Belenkaya Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.7.5 Belenkaya Recent Development

11.8 Zubrowka

11.8.1 Zubrowka Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Zubrowka Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Zubrowka Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.8.5 Zubrowka Recent Development

11.9 Grey Goose

11.9.1 Grey Goose Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Grey Goose Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Grey Goose Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.9.5 Grey Goose Recent Development

11.10 Finlandia

11.10.1 Finlandia Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Finlandia Craft Vodka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Finlandia Craft Vodka Products Offered

11.10.5 Finlandia Recent Development

Continued…..

