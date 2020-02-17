CRAFT SODA MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, SIZE, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Craft soda, also known as specialty, small-batch, or artisanal soda, is a kind of soda drink brewed in small batches and contain natural ingredients, including natural sweeteners like pure cane sugar, stevia, and honey.

Craft sodas can cost three times as much as a traditional one and they often are in four packs, rather than six- or 12-packs. For instance, a four-pack of 12-ounce glass bottles of Dry Sparkling, a juniper-flavored soda, costs $5.99, for example, and contain less soda than a regular carbonated beverage. With traditional colas and other soft drinks under attack by nutritionists, craft soft drinks — also known as artisanal, specialty or small-batch soda — are capturing share by hyping premium and natural ingredients, creative flavors, limited runs, unusual packaging or their local roots.

North America is the biggest production areas for Craft Soda, taking over 94.97% market share in 2017 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 4.10% market share. The Consumption market is also concentrated in North America and Europe for now, while sales of Craft Soda in Asia countries may see significant growth in the future.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on relatively direct selling business.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Craft Soda will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 840 million by 2023, from US$ 600 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Craft Soda market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Natural Craft Soda

Organic Craft Soda

Segmentation by application:

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-aged and Elderly

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Pepsi

Jones Soda Co

Reed’s, Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co

Boylan Bottling Co

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Crooked Beverage Co.

JustCraft Soda

Gus

Q Drinks

Tuxen Brewing Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Craft Soda consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Craft Soda market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Craft Soda manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Craft Soda with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Craft Soda submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Craft Soda Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Craft Soda Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Craft Soda Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Craft Soda Segment by Type

2.2.1 Natural Craft Soda

2.2.2 Organic Craft Soda

2.3 Craft Soda Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Craft Soda Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Craft Soda Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Craft Soda Segment by Application

2.4.1 Teenagers

2.4.2 Young Adults

2.4.3 Middle-aged and Elderly

2.5 Craft Soda Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Craft Soda Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Craft Soda Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Craft Soda Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Craft Soda by Players

3.1 Global Craft Soda Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Craft Soda Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Craft Soda Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Craft Soda Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Craft Soda Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Craft Soda Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Craft Soda Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Craft Soda Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Craft Soda by Regions

4.1 Craft Soda by Regions

4.1.1 Global Craft Soda Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Craft Soda Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Craft Soda Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Craft Soda Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Craft Soda Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Craft Soda Consumption Growth

…………….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Pepsi

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.1.3 Pepsi Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Pepsi News

12.2 Jones Soda Co

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.2.3 Jones Soda Co Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Jones Soda Co News

12.3 Reed’s, Inc.

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.3.3 Reed’s, Inc. Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Reed’s, Inc. News

12.4 Appalachian Brewing Co

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.4.3 Appalachian Brewing Co Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Appalachian Brewing Co News

12.5 Boylan Bottling Co

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.5.3 Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Boylan Bottling Co News

12.6 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.6.3 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc. Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 SIPP eco beverage co. Inc. News

12.7 Crooked Beverage Co.

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.7.3 Crooked Beverage Co. Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Crooked Beverage Co. News

12.8 JustCraft Soda

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.8.3 JustCraft Soda Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 JustCraft Soda News

12.9 Gus

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.9.3 Gus Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Gus News

12.10 Q Drinks

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Craft Soda Product Offered

12.10.3 Q Drinks Craft Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Q Drinks News

12.11 Tuxen Brewing Company

……Continued

