Cow Milk Infant Formula Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

Cow Milk Infant Formula Market 2019

Infant formula milk powder, also called cow milk infant formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

Scope of the Report:

Cow milk infant formula consumption is related to nation’s birth rate. In the last five years, Europe and Japan maintained a relatively steady pace. This low growth rate is mainly due to low population growth in Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, North America and Australia, the growth rate was slightly better than Europe and Japan. Due to the economic situation is bad, cow milk infant formula industry in Africa’s development speed is not fast. Asia is the fastest growing region.

During the investigation, we find that cow milk infant formula production bases are concentrated in Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, America and China, etc. After China’s melamine scandal broke out in 2008, most foreign companies tended to transfer their market to China. In recent years, China manufacturers also seek overseas excellent milk base. Some companies in China even introduce fine cow varieties to ensure the safety of cow milk infant formula. So, competition in this industry is stiff. Now it is in the state of excess capacity.

Price of cow milk infant formula changed quickly during past five years. It shows that global average price of cow milk infant formula dropped from 9835 USD/MT in 2011 to 9561 USD/MT in 2015.

The worldwide market for Cow Milk Infant Formula is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 26100 million US$ in 2024, from 25800 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Process Type

Dry Process Type

Wet-dry Method Composite Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

First Class

Second Class

Third Class

