Countertop Market To Reach a Valuation Of Nearly Us$ 142,000 Mn In The Year 2026

The global countertop market is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 142,000 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of forecast.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Countertop Market

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the solid surfaces material type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 34,750 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The solid surfaces material type segment was estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the material type category by the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2026 end.

As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the non-residential segment will reach a valuation of nearly US$ 101,060 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the period of assessment. The non-residential segment was estimated to account for more than two-thirds of the revenue share of the end use industries category in the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026.A

As per the estimates of Future Market Insights, the new construction segment is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 94,850 Mn in 2026. The new construction segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the new construction segment.

Future Market Insights forecasts the US countertop market to grow from US$ 16,928.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 25,707.9 Mn in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2017 to 2026.

Competition Landscape

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for countertops, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Cambria, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Caesarstone Ltd., Asian Granito India Ltd., Pokarna Ltd, AKG Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Cosentino Group, Vicostone and Silestone.