Cottonseed Oil Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

Cottonseed oil is a cooking oil extracted from the seeds of cotton plants of various species, mainly Gossypium hirsutum and Gossypium herbaceum, that are grown for cotton fiber, animal feed, and oil. Cotton seed has a similar structure to other oilseeds such as sunflower seed, having an oil-bearing kernel surrounded by a hard outer hull; in processing, the oil is extracted from the kernel. Cottonseed oil is used for salad oil, mayonnaise, salad dressing, and similar products because of its flavor stability.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: “One of the trends emerging in the market that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period is the availability of cold pressed cottonseed oil. The demand for cold pressed cottonseed oil is increasing among consumers, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The players in the market are also coming up with new cold pressed cottonseed oil products. Cold pressing ensures that the product retains its natural antioxidants and natural odor and flavor. Cold pressing involves extracting the oils through pressing the fruits or seeds with a modern steel press. Although some heat is generating due to the friction, it is usually not high enough to damage the oil.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is wide use of cottonseed oil in various industries. Cottonseed oil is used for different applications in industries such as retail, food processing, and certain other industries, and for cosmetic applications. Since cottonseed oil has a high smoke point, it is usually used for deep frying and baking. It is used for making various food products such as potato chips and French fries. Also, cottonseed oil is a major ingredient in whipped toppings, margarine, shortenings, spreads, and icings due to its ability to form a beta prime crystal, which enables a consistent texture and appearance.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fluctuating raw material price. Fluctuating price of raw material is one of the major challenges for vendors in the market. The fluctuation in the price is due to various reasons such as environmental factors, crop diseases, and others. A fluctuation in the price of raw materials will have an adverse impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Cotton production in the major cotton producing countries such as India and Pakistan is expected to decline during the forecast period. The cotton production in Pakistan is expected to decline by more than 30% during the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The worldwide market for Cottonseed Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cottonseed Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill

ADM

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

PYCO Industries

N.K.Proteins

Adani Wilmar

Gokul Refoils & Solvent

Icofort Agroindustrial

Gabani Industries

Ruchi Soya

HKD Cotton

Hartsville Oil Mill

Sina

Shafi Cotton

H.M.Industries

Swarna Industries

Goklanii Group

Yihai Kerry

QiaoQi Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crude Cottonseed Oil

Edible Cottonseed Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Edible

Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cottonseed Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cottonseed Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cottonseed Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cottonseed Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cottonseed Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cottonseed Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Crude Cottonseed Oil

1.2.2 Edible Cottonseed Oil

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Edible

1.3.2 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cargill

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cottonseed Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cargill Cottonseed Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ADM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cottonseed Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ADM Cottonseed Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Bunge

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cottonseed Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bunge Cottonseed Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Louis Dreyfus

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cottonseed Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Louis Dreyfus Cottonseed Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 PYCO Industries

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cottonseed Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 PYCO Industries Cottonseed Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 N.K.Proteins

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cottonseed Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 N.K.Proteins Cottonseed Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

