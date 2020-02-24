Cosmetics ODM Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2024

An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company which designs and manufactures a product which is specified and eventually branded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the brand firm to produce (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory.

The cosmetic ODM market is relative concentrated market; key players include Cosmax, Intercos, Kolmar Korea, Nihon Kolmar, Nox Bellow Cosmetics, Chromavis S.p.A, Ancorotti Cosmetics, COSMECCA, BioTruly Company, Toyo Beauty, Cosmo Beauty, Bawei Bio-Technology, Easycare Intelligence Tech, Zhen Chen Cosmetics, Ridgepole Biological Technology, Homar, ANTE cosmetics, Francia Cosmetics, Ya Pure Cosmetics, Life-Beauty Cosmetics the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 56% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from South Korea, Japan and Italy.

The cosmetic ODM market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The cosmetic ODM is classified into the all process ODM and half process ODM according to the manufacturing Contract. As of 2017, all process ODM segment dominates the market contributing about 75% of the total cosmetic ODM market. Depending on application, the cosmetic ODM market is further classified as skincare, makeup, haircare and others. As of 2017, demand for a cosmetic ODM for a skincare and makeup have a fast demanding global, with a 51.15% and 9.99% market share Respectively.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cosmetics ODM market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9170 million by 2024, from US$ 5600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cosmetics ODM business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cosmetics ODM market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cosmetics ODM value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

All process ODM

Half process ODM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Skincare

Makeup

Haircare

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cosmax

Intercos

Kolmar Korea

Nihon Kolmar

Nox Bellow Cosmetics

Chromavis S.p.A

Ancorotti Cosmetics

COSMECCA

BioTruly Company

Toyo Beauty

Cosmo Beauty

Bawei Bio-Technology

Easycare Intelligence Tech

Zhen Chen Cosmetics

Ridgepole Biological Technology

Homar

ANTE cosmetics

Francia Cosmetics

Ya Pure Cosmetics

Life-Beauty Cosmetics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cosmetics ODM market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cosmetics ODM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cosmetics ODM players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetics ODM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cosmetics ODM Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cosmetics ODM Segment by Type

2.2.1 All process ODM

2.2.2 Half process ODM

2.3 Cosmetics ODM Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cosmetics ODM Segment by Application

2.4.1 Skincare

2.4.2 Makeup

2.4.3 Haircare

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Cosmetics ODM Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cosmetics ODM by Players

3.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cosmetics ODM Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cosmax

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.1.3 Cosmax Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cosmax News

11.2 Intercos

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.2.3 Intercos Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intercos News

11.3 Kolmar Korea

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.3.3 Kolmar Korea Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Kolmar Korea News

11.4 Nihon Kolmar

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.4.3 Nihon Kolmar Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nihon Kolmar News

11.5 Nox Bellow Cosmetics

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.5.3 Nox Bellow Cosmetics Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Nox Bellow Cosmetics News

11.6 Chromavis S.p.A

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.6.3 Chromavis S.p.A Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Chromavis S.p.A News

11.7 Ancorotti Cosmetics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.7.3 Ancorotti Cosmetics Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ancorotti Cosmetics News

11.8 COSMECCA

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cosmetics ODM Product Offered

11.8.3 COSMECCA Cosmetics ODM Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 COSMECCA News

……Continued

