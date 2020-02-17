Cosmetics Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

This report studies the Cosmetics market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Cosmetics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Cosmetics market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cosmetics. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Cosmetics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Cosmetics market, including Loréal, P&G, Unilever, Estée Lauder, KAO, Shiseido, Avon, LV, Channel, Amore Pacific, Jahwa, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Jialan, INOHERB, Sisley, Revlon, Jane iredale, Henkel, Coty

The On the basis of product, the Cosmetics market is primarily split into

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Others

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Cosmetics Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Cosmetics Market Overview

2.1 Cosmetics Product Overview

2.2 Cosmetics Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Personal Care

2.2.2 Color Cosmetics

2.2.3 Perfumes

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Global Cosmetics Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Cosmetics Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Cosmetics Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Cosmetics Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Cosmetics Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Cosmetics Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Cosmetics Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Cosmetics Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Cosmetics Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Cosmetics Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

….

7 Cosmetics Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

7.1 Loréal

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.1.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Loréal Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 P&G

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.2.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 P&G Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Unilever

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.3.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Unilever Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Estée Lauder

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.4.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Estée Lauder Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 KAO

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.5.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 KAO Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Shiseido

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.6.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Shiseido Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Avon

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.7.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Avon Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 LV

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.8.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 LV Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Channel

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.9.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Channel Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Amore Pacific

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.10.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Amore Pacific Cosmetics Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Jahwa

7.12 Beiersdorf

7.13 Johnson & Johnson

7.14 Jialan

7.15 INOHERB

7.16 Sisley

7.17 Revlon

7.18 Jane iredale

7.19 Henkel

7.20 Coty

Continued….