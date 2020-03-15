Cosmetics Market 2019 Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

This report studies the global market size of Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cosmetics are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Traditionally cosmetics include skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, nail care, oral care and perfumery & deodorants.

In terms of value, USA sales account for 13%-14% of total market share, EU growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 20% market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as L’Oreal, Shiseido and Kao are very popular in the world.

For the production, China is the largest production region contributing to nearly 23%-25% market share. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field.

In 2017, the global Cosmetics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cosmetics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cosmetics include

L’Oreal

P&G

Unilever

Estee Lauder

KAO

Shiseido

Avon

lvmh

Chanel

Amore Pacific

Jahwa

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Jialan

Inoherb

Sisley

Revlon

Jane iredale

Henkel

Coty

Market Size Split by Type

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

