COSMETIC SURGERY & PROCEDURE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Global Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure market are technological advancements in the cosmetic surgery techniques, exploding ageing population and increasing demand of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. Moreover, increasing spending on beauty and aesthetic is also major factor that positively boosting the market growth. One of the major restraining factors of global cosmetic surgery & procedure market is stringent regulation. Cosmetic surgery refers to surgery that is specifically dedicated to the facial and body defects reconstruction and which are caused by birth disorders, trauma, burns and diseases. Cosmetic surgery and services are the distinctive technologies in the field of aesthetic, there major goal is to amend or enhance individual’s appearance. The major advantages of cosmetic & surgery such as it increases self confidence of the individual’s, it can improve physical can improve along with your experience, it can also improve your mental health, people who are more attractive enjoy more professional and personal opportunities and it can easier to keep weight down after liposuction or a tummy tuck.

The regional analysis of Global Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2016 owing to increased awareness and lower risk in comparison to surgical procedure. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global cosmetic surgery & procedure market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing demand of cosmetic surgery & procedure in Japan, China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Sanofi

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Lumenis

Genesis Biosystems

Covidien

P. Pharma

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Cynosure

Allergan

Cutera

Cynosure

Ipsen

Sientra

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Surgical

Non-Surgical

By End-User:

Medical Applications

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market, by End-User, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Surgical

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Non-Surgical

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

